OPEC+ raises July targets despite Hormuz supply crisis

OPEC+ agreed to lift oil production targets by 188,000 barrels a day in July, pressing on with monthly increases even as the closed Strait of Hormuz keeps actual supply choked.

The decision came after a virtual meeting on Sunday by seven members of the group, which brings together the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia. Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman approved the rise, the fourth in a row since the Hormuz shutdown. Saudi Arabia and Russia will each add 62,000 barrels per day (bpd), with the rest split among the other five.

The increase is largely on paper. OPEC figures show the group’s output averaged 33.19 million bpd in April, down from 42.77 million in February, as Gulf members cut exports they could not ship. “An OPEC+ production increase means very little while the Strait of Hormuz remains closed,” said Jorge Leon, an analyst at Rystad Energy and a former OPEC official, who warned that the market could swing just as fast toward fears of a glut once the waterway reopens.

The strait has been effectively shut since a Middle East war began at the end of February, cutting the flow of crude through one of the world’s busiest oil routes. Saudi Arabia and other key producers have been unable to supply customers in full since then. The International Energy Agency has called it the largest supply disruption on record, with Gulf exports running far below pre conflict levels and global inventories drawing down at a record pace.

The strain deepened when the United Arab Emirates left OPEC on May 1 after nearly six decades, removing what had been the group’s third largest producer. The seven remaining core members had already raised their quotas by almost 600,000 bpd across April, May and June.

Crude remains far costlier than before the war. After surging past $100 a barrel at the height of the crisis, prices eased on Friday as traders grew more hopeful of a settlement with Iran, with Brent settling near $93 and US West Texas Intermediate close to $90. Both sit well above the roughly $72 seen before the fighting started.

The July step continues the unwinding of a 1.65 million bpd voluntary cut the group agreed in 2023, when the UAE was still a member. Accounting for the Emirati exit, the seven have about 567,000 bpd of that cut left to restore from July, according to Reuters calculations. The group kept its broader output policy unchanged through the end of 2026, extended its compensation timeline for past overproduction to December, and said it would review members’ capacities before setting new baselines for 2027. The seven are due to meet again on July 5.