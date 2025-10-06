OPEC+ holds output hike to 137,000 barrels as Saudis, Russians bridge divide

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) has agreed to raise November oil production by just 137,000 barrels per day, easing market concerns about oversupply after Saudi Arabia and Russia resolved disagreements over output strategy.

The decision, announced Sunday following a virtual meeting, maintains the same modest pace the alliance implemented in October as producers navigate weak demand signals and fragile economic conditions across major consuming nations.

Brent crude rose 1.56 percent on Monday to $65.53 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 1.50 percent to $61.79, reflecting trader relief that the cartel resisted pressure for larger increases that might have triggered price declines.

Delegates said OPEC+ weighed several options before settling on the 137,000 barrel increase, with some members proposing larger adjustments up to three times the agreed volume. The compromise highlights tensions within the alliance between Saudi Arabia’s preference for protecting prices through restrained supply and Russia’s push for faster output growth to boost export revenues.

Over 2025, the group has already raised production quotas by over 2.7 million barrels per day, reflecting approximately 2.5 percent of global demand. That represents an acceleration from the deep cuts implemented in 2023 and 2024 when the alliance slashed output to support prices amid pandemic recovery uncertainty.

The cautious November decision comes as OPEC+ confronts conflicting pressures. Members need revenue from higher sales volumes, but flooding the market risks price collapses that would undermine the value of those additional barrels. Finding the equilibrium point where supply increases don’t trigger demand destruction has become increasingly difficult.

China’s sluggish economic recovery has particularly complicated OPEC+ calculations. The world’s largest crude importer has seen manufacturing activity weaken and property sector troubles persist, dampening expectations for oil consumption growth. Meanwhile, electric vehicle adoption continues accelerating in China, gradually eroding long-term petroleum demand.

Analysts at Stratas Advisors predict that oversupply will keep the price of Brent crude below $70 during the fourth quarter of 2025 and remain so during the first two quarters of 2026, suggesting the market faces sustained pressure regardless of OPEC+ restraint.

The Saudi-Russian disagreement resolved by Sunday’s compromise reflects fundamentally different economic positions. Saudi Arabia, with substantial financial reserves and a diversification agenda under Vision 2030, can afford to prioritize price stability over volume. Russia, facing Western sanctions and needing maximum export earnings to fund its government operations, has less flexibility to constrain output.

Those diverging interests have periodically strained OPEC+ unity since Russia joined the alliance in 2016. The partnership has held together because both countries recognize that unilateral action by either would likely trigger competitive pumping that destroys value for all producers.

What Sunday’s decision demonstrates is that the balancing act continues working, at least for now. By agreeing to modest increases that maintain discipline without completely sacrificing volume, OPEC+ signals it remains committed to managed supply even as individual members pursue different objectives.

The question facing the alliance is whether this approach can sustain prices in an environment where structural demand growth may be weakening. Oil consumption in developed economies has plateaued or declined as efficiency improvements and alternative fuels reduce petroleum intensity. Emerging markets still show growth, but China’s trajectory suggests that expansion may moderate faster than producers anticipated.

OPEC+ also confronts rising non-member production. U.S. shale output remains resilient despite cost pressures, while countries like Brazil and Guyana are ramping up significant new capacity. Those supply additions occur outside OPEC+ control, making the alliance’s market management more challenging.

The producer group’s 137,000 barrel per day increase barely registers against global consumption of roughly 102 million barrels daily. But in a finely balanced market where modest supply-demand mismatches can trigger substantial price swings, even incremental adjustments matter.

For oil-dependent African economies including Ghana, Nigeria, and Angola, OPEC+ decisions carry enormous fiscal implications. These countries need crude prices high enough to fund budgets while avoiding levels that accelerate demand destruction or alternative energy adoption. The $65 Brent price range sits near the lower bound of comfort for most African producers.

Ghana, which produces approximately 170,000 barrels per day primarily from offshore fields operated by Tullow Oil, Eni, and Springfield Group, has seen petroleum revenues fluctuate significantly with global price movements. The country’s 2025 budget assumed Brent prices around $80 per barrel, meaning current levels create fiscal pressure.

African OPEC members like Nigeria and Angola face similar challenges, with government spending commitments based on price assumptions that current markets don’t support. Both countries have struggled to meet their OPEC production quotas anyway due to underinvestment and infrastructure constraints, but price weakness compounds their revenue challenges.

The modest production increase also reflects OPEC+’s recognition that demand remains uncertain. While some economic indicators point toward resilience, others suggest weakness. U.S. government operations face potential disruption, European growth remains sluggish, and China’s stimulus measures haven’t yet produced convincing rebounds in industrial activity.

In this environment, OPEC+ is essentially buying time. The alliance hopes that by increasing output gradually rather than dramatically, it can test market absorption capacity without triggering the price collapse that aggressive supply expansion might cause.

Whether this strategy succeeds depends largely on factors outside OPEC+ control. If global growth accelerates unexpectedly, current output increases will look prescient. If recession materializes, even modest supply additions may prove excessive.

For now, the compromise reached Sunday suggests OPEC+ retains sufficient cohesion to manage production collectively despite internal disagreements. That discipline has supported prices well above the $40 to $50 range that some analysts predicted when the alliance formed.

But maintaining discipline grows harder as prices weaken and individual member pressures mount. Russia needs revenue, Gulf Arab states face competing spending priorities, and smaller producers struggle with economic challenges that make quota compliance difficult.

The next test will come when OPEC+ must decide whether to continue gradual increases or pause entirely if market conditions deteriorate. Sunday’s decision punted that choice to future meetings, preserving unity for now while postponing harder questions about the alliance’s long-term strategy.

Oil markets will be watching whether the Saudi-Russian compromise holds as prices remain under pressure and as the energy transition gradually erodes petroleum’s central role in the global economy.