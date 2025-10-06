OPEC+ Cautious Output Hike Signals Lingering Market Anxiety Over Demand

Oil markets got a dose of measured reassurance Sunday when OPEC+ agreed to boost production by just 137,000 barrels per day starting in November, a decision so modest it practically screamed caution about the state of global demand.

The producer alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, overcame internal disagreements to settle on the increase, which matches October’s output addition and represents a carefully calibrated response to markets that have grown increasingly nervous about oversupply risks. Brent crude rose 1.56% to $65.53 per barrel on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed 1.50% to $61.79, suggesting traders appreciated the restraint.

But those gains look modest against the backdrop of where prices stood just months ago. Both benchmarks remain down sharply from earlier this year when geopolitical tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States pushed Brent above $80 per barrel on fears that the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of global oil flows, might face disruption. Those concerns faded without materializing into actual supply problems, and prices have drifted lower ever since.

Scott Shelton at TP ICAP Group suggested oil might rise up to $1 per barrel Monday as the November production increase turned out more modest than some had anticipated. The fact that such a small output addition generated positive market reaction tells you something about how fragile sentiment has become.

OPEC+ finds itself threading a remarkably narrow needle. The group has been gradually unwinding the deep production cuts it implemented in 2023 and 2024, originally planned to extend through 2026. But demand hasn’t cooperated the way the alliance expected. China’s economic slowdown continues casting a shadow over consumption forecasts, while oil use in developed economies shows signs of plateauing as electric vehicles gain market share and efficiency improvements take hold.

The OPEC cartel remains optimistic in its latest projections, forecasting demand increases of 1.3 million barrels per day in 2025 and 1.4 million barrels per day in 2026. Those numbers look increasingly ambitious given actual consumption patterns, and not everyone shares the optimism. Tamas Varga of PVM noted that signs of a “long-awaited glut” are now “loudly knocking on the doors of our market”, a colorful way of saying oversupply might be inevitable regardless of what OPEC+ does.

The alliance’s internal dynamics add another layer of complexity. Saudi Arabia and Russia, the group’s two heavyweights, reportedly held different views on how much to increase production before reaching Sunday’s compromise. That tension reflects their diverging interests: Saudi Arabia needs higher prices to fund ambitious domestic transformation projects, while Russia needs volume to maintain revenue despite Western sanctions limiting its market access.

Meanwhile, production from outside OPEC+ keeps rising. The United States continues pumping near record levels, and Brazil’s offshore output has been climbing steadily. These sources don’t coordinate with OPEC+, meaning the alliance’s production decisions must account for supply it doesn’t control. It’s like trying to manage inventory when your competitors keep adding to the warehouse.

The modest November increase suggests OPEC+ leadership recognizes these constraints. By moving in tiny increments rather than the larger jumps some members reportedly advocated, the group signals it’s prioritizing price stability over market share recapture. That represents a strategic choice with implications for the entire energy complex.

For consumers and businesses dependent on oil prices, the near-term outlook appears relatively stable but hardly comforting. Prices in the mid-$60s for Brent don’t cause panic at the pump, but they also reflect weakening demand expectations that could signal broader economic headwinds. When oil prices fall despite geopolitical tensions and supply management efforts, it usually means growth concerns are winning.

The group’s next scheduled meeting falls on November 2, giving OPEC+ less than four weeks to assess whether its cautious approach is working or whether market conditions require further adjustments. That relatively short window suggests the alliance wants flexibility to respond quickly if oversupply warnings materialize or if demand surprises to the upside.

What seems increasingly clear is that OPEC+ no longer commands the market the way it once did. The shale revolution in North America fundamentally changed the supply equation, making it harder for the cartel to manage prices through production adjustments alone. Add in the long-term threat of energy transition away from fossil fuels, and you have a producer alliance operating with less leverage than its members might prefer to admit.

For now, the strategy appears to be buying time. Keep production increases small enough not to crater prices but large enough to gradually restore some of the barrels taken offline during the pandemic and its aftermath. Whether that approach can hold depends on factors largely outside OPEC+’s control: China’s economic trajectory, the pace of electric vehicle adoption, the severity of the next winter in Europe, and whether geopolitical tensions reignite in ways that actually disrupt supply rather than just threaten to.

Both benchmark crudes remain down roughly 19% compared to a year ago, a reminder that despite Monday’s modest bounce, the broader trend hasn’t favored producers. That reality hangs over every OPEC+ decision, making the alliance increasingly reactive rather than proactive in setting market direction.

The 137,000 barrel per day increase might seem trivial in a market consuming roughly 100 million barrels daily, but its significance lies in what it reveals about OPEC+’s assessment of current conditions. The group is worried enough about demand weakness to move in baby steps, yet confident enough in its discipline to keep unwinding cuts rather than reversing course entirely. Reading those tea leaves will occupy traders until November brings the next decision point and fresh data on whether caution proved warranted.