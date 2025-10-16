Opanka, Kofi Nti to headline Ghana Christmas Party in Brampton

The Ghanaian community in Brampton, Canada, is set to celebrate Christmas with a vibrant party featuring musical performances by celebrated artistes Opanka and Kofi Nti.

This event, organised by Freeway Business, aimed at fostering community spirit and celebrating Ghanaian culture, will bring together residents for a night of music, food, and festivities.

The presence of these popular Ghanaian artistes is expected to draw a significant crowd, eager to experience a taste of home during the holiday season.

The “Ghana Christmas Party in Brampton” is an annual or recurring event that serves as a cultural cornerstone for the Ghanaian diaspora in the Greater Toronto Area, particularly Brampton, which has a significant Ghanaian population.

Opanka, known for his unique blend of hiplife and rap, and Kofi Nti, a highlife music veteran, are both highly regarded figures in Ghanaian music, ensuring a high-quality entertainment experience for attendees.

Their participation underscores the event’s importance and its ability to attract prominent artists from Ghana, reflecting the strong ties between the diaspora and their homeland.

The party would feature traditional Ghanaian cuisine, cultural dances, and opportunities for networking and community building, further enriching the experience for all who attend.