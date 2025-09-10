OoBAKE! GA-DANGME Takes a Stand against AKWAABA and WOEZO

Ghana Is Supreme. The Ga-Dangme whose land hosts the seat of government are Ghanaians too worthy of Acknowledgement and Respect.

First came Akwaaba, now there is Woezo, next shall be A’maraba (Dagbani) and Wuy3(Gonja); Except Oobake (Ga) or Mohee (Dangme) in the Greater-Accra Region.

FIRST THERE WAS KOTOKA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, THEN THE SHORT-LIVED OHENE DJAN STADIUM, WHO KNOWS WHAT’S COMING NEXT. FOLKS ARE GHANAIANS SAYING THAT THERE IS NO GA-DANGME WHOSE CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE COUNTRY GHANA MERITS SUCH HONOR? AFTERALL THERE IS TETTEH-QUARSHIE, ONE OF THE GREATEST GHANAIANS OF ALL TIME WHOSE COCOA BEANS FROM FERNANDO-PO (Equatorial Guinea), HAS CONTRIBUTED SIGNIFICANTLY TO THE COUNTRY.

Interestingly, Tetteh-Quarshie has been confined to a run-down hospital on the Akwapim Mountains.

Folks, First came dropping the Wulomo (Ga High Priests) from our national programs (including prayers), leaving pastors and imams, followed by a sudden shortage of Ga-teachers in Greater Accra Region of all places; Next will be the total loss of speakers of the Ga-language itself within 30years.

OoBAKE Is Welcome. Mohee is also welcome. For those who never knew; Now we all know and better get used to seeing and saying it, especially, in the Greater-Accra Region or as some prefer to call it, the ‘Ga-Dangme’ province.

This is Ghana, not Akan-land or Ewe-land. This is Ghana, not Dagomba-land or Gonja-land.

OoBake! Shidaa. GYE-NYAME!