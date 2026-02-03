Only Two of Twenty Five Doctors Posted to Oti Report

Minister of Health Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has expressed deep concern over the refusal of medical doctors to accept postings to rural and underserved areas, revealing that only two of twenty five doctors posted to Oti Region in 2025 have reported for duty.

Speaking during a two day working visit to Oti Region on Sunday and Monday, February 1 and 2, 2026, the minister described the situation as worrying and called on all stakeholders to help find lasting solutions to the healthcare staffing crisis.

Akandoh stated that what has been realized is that health professionals are posted to the region and nobody will come. In 2025, about twenty five medical doctors were posted, and checks indicate that only two have reported, creating severe staffing shortages across health facilities.

The minister called on Members of Parliament, Regional Ministers and other stakeholders to put heads together to find solutions to the retention crisis. He described the situation as a major setback to healthcare delivery in one of Ghana’s most underserved regions.

Akandoh rejected claims that newly deployed doctors are being punished through postings to rural districts, insisting that such deployments are necessary to ensure equitable access to healthcare across the country. He emphasized that since taking office, he has indicated that no health professional should see serving in rural areas as punishment.

The minister made clear that the Ministry of Health will not change postings outside the approved process, stressing that doctors must serve where vacancies exist. He stated that if someone has been posted to Oti, they will go to Oti, as that is where government has a vacancy.

However, Akandoh acknowledged the need to address underlying reasons health workers are reluctant to accept rural postings, calling for improved living conditions and incentives to make such areas more attractive. He said introspection is needed to understand why people are not going and how to facilitate their stay to attract and retain more people in the region.

As part of efforts to retain health professionals, the minister urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Oti Region to provide decent accommodation and incentives for health workers. He called for collaboration between central government and local leadership to support healthcare delivery.

The minister inspected a one hundred acre land parcel designated for construction of the Oti Regional Hospital during the visit. Government has allocated six hundred million cedis in the 2026 budget for construction of three regional hospitals in Oti, Savannah and Western North regions.

Akandoh disclosed that Oti is among the first regions where construction will commence, subject to completion of all land documentation and resolution of any litigation issues. He stated that processes will start when full documentation on the land is available, devoid of litigation.

The minister held closed door meetings with Oti Regional Minister, Members of Parliament, District Chief Executives and health sector stakeholders during the visit. Officials discussed measures to attract and retain medical professionals in the region.

Akandoh raised concerns about health data from Oti Region, noting it remains one of the most deprived areas in terms of key health indicators. The region was created in 2019 from parts of the former Volta Region and continues to face chronic difficulties retaining qualified medical personnel.

The minister also directed his Technical Advisor, Dr Korku Awoonor, to establish a working group for comprehensive audits of all Oti Region health facilities. The assessment will examine structural integrity, operational capacity and productivity to strengthen service delivery and patient safety.

During the visit, Akandoh toured several health facilities including Dambai Polyclinic, Worawora District Hospital and Jasikan District Hospital, where he interacted with medical staff and commended them for dedication despite limited resources.

The minister announced the nationwide introduction of twenty four hour cleaning services in public hospitals as part of measures to enhance patient experience and care quality. He described improved infrastructure as a cornerstone of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), which seeks to ensure all citizens can access essential health services.

Akandoh urged traditional authorities, religious leaders, opinion leaders and political actors to support efforts addressing the region’s healthcare challenges. He stressed that improving health outcomes requires shared responsibility between government and local communities.

The Oti Region retention crisis reflects a broader national challenge. Ghana Health Service (GHS) data highlights that seven out of every ten newly posted medical officers fail to report to assigned regions nationwide, creating persistent staffing gaps in underserved areas.

In December 2025, Akandoh issued a one week ultimatum to newly posted medical officers who had failed to report to assigned districts. He revealed that several regions recorded zero arrivals from doctors who were duly posted, describing the situation as worrying.

The minister previously paid a surprise working visit to Asesewa Government Hospital in Eastern Region on February 1, 2026, as part of government’s renewed drive to strengthen healthcare delivery and advance Universal Health Coverage.