One Volta Group Engages Togbe Afede on Proposed Keta Deep Sea Transshipment Port Project

Leaders of the One Volta Group (OVG), an advocacy and development-focused organization championing the socio-economic advancement of the Volta enclave, have held a high-level business meeting with renowned statesman and business leader Togbe Afede XIV to discuss a proposed Integrated Transshipment Deep Sea Port in Keta.

The meeting which was led by the Chairman of One Volta Group-USA, Mr. Kossi Nutekpor, focused on OVG’s strategic business and development blueprint aimed at establishing a modern deep sea transshipment port in the coastal town of Keta. According to the group, the proposed project forms part of a broader vision to transform the Volta Region into a major economic and logistics hub within the sub-region.

Mr. Kossi Nutekpor briefed Togbe Afede on the concept of the whole project and indicated that the first 2 “options” in their project proposal are the current proposals by the government that’s being worked on.

The third option, he however revealed, is the one being proposed and championed by the One Volta Group which is the proposed Integrated Transshipment Deep Sea Port in Keta.

According to him, OVG is looking at a similar model Transshipment Seaport built by China in Chancay, PERU.

Other members of the Group including Togbe H. Amedzake III, OVG Executive Director-Ghana, Mr. Seth K.T. Owusu, OVG Tech Team Representative and Ing. Frank Bobuafor -OVG Technical Team Member, made their inputs in the discussions.

During the discussions, Togbe Afede who is also a key member of President Mahama’s Economic Advisory team, expressed confidence in the transformative potential of the project but emphasized the need for thorough feasibility studies to ensure its viability and attractiveness to investors.

He noted that while the concept is promising, critical factors such as cargo volumes, shipping routes, financial sustainability, environmental impact, and strong public-private partnerships must be carefully assessed.

Importance of a Deep Sea Transshipment Port

A deep sea transshipment port serves as a central hub where cargo from large ocean-going vessels is transferred to smaller ships for distribution to other ports within the region. Such ports are typically located along major international shipping routes and are designed to handle high container volumes efficiently.

If realized, the Keta Integrated Transshipment Deep Sea Port could:

• Position Ghana as a key maritime gateway in West Africa.

• Reduce congestion at existing ports.

• Attract international shipping lines seeking alternative hubs in the Gulf of Guinea.

• Create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in shipping, logistics, construction, warehousing, and allied industries.

• Stimulate industrial growth, including export processing zones and manufacturing clusters.

• Boost trade between landlocked neighboring countries and global markets.

Additionally, the project could significantly enhance infrastructure development in the Volta Region, including roads, rail links, energy supply, and digital connectivity.

OVG’s Development Agenda

The One Volta Group is known for advocating equitable development and economic empowerment within the Volta enclave.

The organization has consistently pushed for strategic investments in infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, and industrialization to unlock the region’s vast potential.

OVG leaders at the meeting stressed that the proposed port is not merely a local initiative but a national asset capable of contributing substantially to Ghana’s GDP and export capacity. They underscored the importance of collaboration among government agencies, traditional authorities, private investors, and development partners to bring the vision to fruition.

The group further indicated that preliminary stakeholder consultations have begun and technical assessments would be pursued to determine the project’s scope, environmental sustainability, and financing structure.

Way Forward

Togbe Afede encouraged OVG to engage maritime experts, to strengthen the proposal. He highlighted that investor confidence would depend heavily on transparent planning, credible data, and a clear return on investment framework.

The meeting ended with a shared commitment to continue dialogue and refine the proposal to ensure that, if implemented, the Keta Deep Sea Transshipment Port would be both economically viable and beneficial to the people of the Volta Region and Ghana at large.

The proposed project, if successfully developed, could mark a historic turning point in the economic trajectory of the Volta enclave, positioning it as a strategic maritime and commercial hub in West Africa.