One-Student, One-Laptop: Ecobank Donates to University of Ghana VC

By Samuel Buertey

Ecobank Ghana has donated 100 laptops to the University of Ghana (UG), marking the final instalment of its commitment to support the Vice-Chancellor’s “One Student, One Laptop” initiative.

The donation, according to information, completes the bank’s pledge, made in 2023, to provide 300 laptops to the university over a three-year period. The first batch of 100 laptops was delivered in April 2023, followed by a second batch in 2024.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Accra yesterday, Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana PLC, Abena Osei-Poku, emphasised the importance of digital access across institutions in the country

She noted that access to digital tools is no longer a luxury but a necessity, particularly for students preparing for the world of work and engaging in innovation.

The Ecobank Managing Director disclosed that the bank would continue to contribute towards quality education in the country.

For her part, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo thanked the management of Ecobank for the gesture and was hopeful that it would go a long way to improved srudies in the school.

We remain committed to partnering with the university and implementing initiatives that positively impact society. Supporting education and promoting digital inclusion remain core priorities for us,” she stated.

She underscored the importance of digital access in higher education, describing the “One Student, One Laptop” initiative as a transformative intervention for students.

According to her, while the university continues to provide training and IT support, access to personal devices significantly enhances students’ ability to learn and innovate.

“This initiative will allow students to explore new learning opportunities and help us better equip our computer laboratories. The university looks forward to strengthening its partnership with Ecobank, ” she disclosed.