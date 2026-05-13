One Million Coders Expands to Accra Primary School

Ghana’s One Million Coders Programme expanded to the basic school level Wednesday with the commissioning of a refurbished Information and Communications Technology (ICT) laboratory at Odorkor Saleria 1 Basic School in Accra, pushing digital training deeper into communities.

The facility, renovated through an initiative led by Ewurabena Aubynn, will serve students with instruction in artificial intelligence, coding, and cybersecurity. The commissioning marks a visible shift in the programme’s delivery model, moving beyond universities and regional training hubs into community-level primary school infrastructure.

Samuel Nartey George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, attended as special guest of honour and verified that the facility’s training portal and equipment were fully operational. He described the programme as a 15 billion-cedi, or approximately $1.2 billion, government investment over four years, designed to bridge the gap between education and digital employment.

“In the next phase, I will give a second learning centre for Ablekuma North,” George told attendees, responding directly to rising demand for training slots in the constituency.

The pledge represents one of the most specific constituency-level commitments made since the ministry launched the nationwide rollout in April with 8,500 laptops distributed to 130 training centres across all 16 regions. President John Dramani Mahama set a target of training 300,000 Ghanaians in digital skills in 2026 alone, with the full programme aiming to reach one million over four years. More than 100,000 applications have already been processed through the national portal.

Aubynn, whose initiative funded the school renovation, framed the event as a statement of collective national intent. She called on learners to treat the new facility as a foundation for careers in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The Odorkor lab adds to a growing network of community-based ICT centres the government is building across Ghana’s constituencies as it works to close the gap between urban digital infrastructure and grassroots access.