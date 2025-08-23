“One Celebrity, One Ladle”: Adjetey Anang and Gloria Sarfo Serve Up Hope in the Community

In a heartwarming display of generosity, Ghanaian screen icons Gloria Sarfo and Adjetey Anang have demonstrated their commitment to uplifting the Ghanaian community.

They took part in the launch of the RNAQ Foundation food banks in Madina and Odorkor, respectively, by serving hot meals to those in need. This act of service highlights the power of celebrity influence when channeled toward positive social impact.

A Foundation of Compassion: Feeding Dreams, One Meal at a Time

This initiative, spearheaded by Mr. Richard Nii Armah Quaye, founder of the RNAQ Foundation, is a direct response to the pressing issue of food insecurity in Ghana.

The food banks aim to provide free, nutritious meals to thousands of Ghanaians, embodying a vision where no one goes to bed hungry.

This commitment extends to supporting vulnerable populations, including homeless children, less privileged parents struggling to make ends meet, and individuals facing temporary food insecurity due to unforeseen circumstances.

The project’s core principle is rooted in the belief that access to basic necessities, such as food, is a fundamental human right.

During the launch of the event on August 1, 2025, held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Mr. Quaye shared his vision and the driving force behind the RNAQ Foundation food bank.

He pledged to sustain the Food Bank Project, committing 90% of the dividends from his diverse business ventures to ensure its longevity and expansion across Ghana.

This financial commitment underscores the foundation’s dedication and the founder’s personal investment in its success.

The goal is not only to provide immediate relief but also to create a sustainable system that addresses the root causes of hunger and poverty.

The “One Celebrity, One Ladle” theme highlights the involvement of figures like Gloria Sarfo and Adjetey Anang and serves as a powerful symbol.

It’s a reminder that even small acts of kindness, when amplified by the reach and influence of public figures, can create a ripple effect of positive change.

This initiative is a testament to the power of community, compassion, and the belief that everyone deserves a warm meal and a reason to smile.

It is a call to action, inviting others to join the movement and contribute to a future where food security is a reality for all Ghanaians.