One Arrested in Ridge Hospital Assault, Second Suspect Flees

Ghana’s Ministry of Health has confirmed an arrest following a violent assault on staff at Accra’s Ridge Hospital.

Authorities are still searching for a second suspect who escaped the scene before police could apprehend him.

Ministry spokesperson Tony Goodman provided the update during a radio interview. He detailed how Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh intervened directly after the incident occurred. The minister visited the hospital to ensure the victims received medical care and filed official reports.

Goodman explained the suspect’s escape, noting that an individual arrived at the hospital and was later identified as the main perpetrator. Police arrived shortly after, but the man managed to flee. His accomplice was not as lucky and was taken into custody.

Minister Akandoh later spoke on another radio program, firmly reiterating that an arrest had indeed been made. He stressed the ministry’s full commitment to a thorough investigation and ensuring justice is served through the proper legal channels.

The public must allow the police to complete their work without interference, the minister urged. He promised to do everything within his power to see that all involved parties are held accountable for their actions. Despite the alarming event, Akandoh assured the public that normal operations at Ridge Hospital continue without disruption.