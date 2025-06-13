One Africa, One Voice: Celebrating 50 Years of APRA and African PR’s Global Rise

Under the swaying palms and coastal breeze of Mombasa, Kenya, history is being written — and told — with clarity, conviction, and celebration. The African Public Relations Association (APRA) is marking 50 years of professional evolution and continental impact. The 36th Annual APRA Conference, held from June 9–13, 2025, is no ordinary gathering. It is a defining moment for public relations in Africa — a golden jubilee reflection of how far we’ve come, and a powerful vision of where we are headed.

With over 700 delegates from across Africa and beyond, the conference, themed “Transforming Africa through Safe and Responsible Digital Communication,” is living proof that public relations on the continent is not only thriving but also positioning itself at the very heart of Africa’s transformation story. I write from Mombasa as the one of the privileged PR practitioners from Ghana to witness and document this momentous chapter of our shared professional journey. I am serving as a conference rapporteur.

A Golden Legacy Rekindled Where It All Began

It is no coincidence that Kenya, where APRA was founded in 1975, is playing host to this milestone event. Arik Alenga Karani, President of APRA, opened the conference with a stirring message that underscored our mission: to shape narratives that serve both progress and truth. As we enter an age defined by artificial intelligence, deepfakes, and data-driven influence, Karani challenged delegates to wield digital tools responsibly — to promote ethical storytelling, safeguard reputations, and foster continental unity.

In his words:

“Public relations must be the moral compass guiding how Africa communicates with itself and the world. Digital communication must be safe, responsible, and deeply rooted in integrity.”

Africa Speaks: From Nairobi to Accra, Lagos to Yaoundé

Hon. William Kabogo Gitau, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Information, reminded us that Africa’s youth are the pulse of the digital revolution. He called for technological agility, ethical integrity, and human-centered communication, noting that the PR profession must continue evolving to meet Africa’s needs.

Dr. Winnifred Nafisa Mahama, Acting Director of the Information Services Department (ISD), read a speech on behalf of Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister in Charge of Government Communications.

The speech outlined Ghana’s commitment to building transparent, citizen-focused communication systems. She introduced Ghana’s Digital Acceleration Project and its upcoming National Digital Communication Charter — ambitious yet necessary steps to combat misinformation and build trust in governance.

As he said, “Speak early and often. Be transparent about what we know and don’t. And invest constantly in building the capacity of those who communicate with the public.”

A Woman’s Voice, A Continental Call

In a memorable Women in PR session, Esther A. N. Cobbah, FIPR, President of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana, and IPRA Board Member, moved hearts and minds with her keynote address: “Dare to Be!” Drawing from her personal journey and professional achievements, Cobbah urged African women to rise boldly, break boundaries, and own their narratives.

She stated powerfully:

“We must dare to be visible, viable, and valuable. Together, let’s elevate African stories with authenticity and pride.”

Cobbah also delivered a goodwill message on behalf of IPRA, highlighting that IPRA’s 70th anniversary will be celebrated on African soil for the first time, this October 3, 2025, in Accra, Ghana. On that historic day, Esther Cobbah will be officially introduced as the incoming President of IPRA — the first African woman to hold this office.

All Roads Lead to Accra — IPRA @ 70, APRA @ 50

The upcoming IPRA Conference and Gala in Accra is already being hailed as a defining moment for global PR. In collaboration with APRA and IPR Ghana, this event will bring together communicators, policymakers, and corporate leaders under the theme “Global Realities and Innovative Communication.”

Slated to take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Auditorium with a grand Gala Night at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, the event will be graced by H.E. John Dramani Mahama, FIPR, President of Ghana and an Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Public Relations, who will serve as Guest of Honour.

With confirmed global figures like IPRA President Nataša Pavlović Bujas and APRA President Arik Karani attending, Accra will become the beating heart of global PR discourse in October.

Celebrating Our Own: Honouring PR Luminaries at APRA@50

In Mombasa, APRA did not just reflect — it honoured. A spectacular awards ceremony paid tribute to the trailblazers who have shaped PR across Africa. From Mike Okereke of Nigeria, honoured as a Lifelong Champion, to Ghana’s own Joseph Allotey Pappoe (posthumously recognised as a Visionary Leader), the applause was thunderous, the gratitude profound.

Esther Wausi Walya, Peter Mutie, and many others were celebrated — not only for what they’ve done but for lighting the way for future generations.

The PR Renaissance Is Here

It is a transformative time for public relations in Africa. Kenya is on the brink of passing its ownPR Bill, positioning itself as a leader in professional regulation — a move Ghana is also pursuing, with IPR Ghana driving the legislative process. Nigeria, ever vibrant, has accepted the mantle to host APRA 2026, sparking celebratory cheers that echoed through the Mombasa air.

In the words of Dr. Ike Neliaku, President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations:

“Africa’s time is now. And communication is the fuel of transformation.”

In Closing: One Africa, One Voice

As we celebrate APRA’s golden jubilee, one truth emerges: Africa is finding its voice — and using it. Not to mimic the world, but to inspire it. Not to catch up, but to lead.

With initiatives like the PR Knowledge Sharing Conference, cross-continental cooperation on media literacy and communication protocols, and the bold ascent of African leadership in global bodies like IPRA, African public relations is undergoing a renaissance — grounded in values, lifted by innovation, and fuelled by unity.

From Mombasa to Accra, Lagos to Nairobi, a new era of ethical, strategic, and transformational communication is being born.

And we are all part of this story.