Ondo Youths Fund Labour Veteran’s 76th Birthday Bash

Hundreds of Ondo City youths, contributing as little as ₦1,000 each, funded a grand birthday celebration for veteran labour leader Joseph Akinlaja on June 1, with no financial input from the man himself.

Akinlaja served as Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), founded in 1978 as Nigeria’s main workers’ federation. He said he discovered the plans only after receiving calls from guests who had spotted promotional billboards around the city.

The event at Adoc Events Centre drew former Ondo State Governor Olusegun Mimiko and the state House of Assembly Speaker, Olamide Oladiji. Individual contributions from youth organizers ranged from ₦1,000 to ₦5,000, with some donors giving drinks and a cow rather than cash. Five musicians performed for several hours at no charge.

“This is phenomenal, and I do not take this gesture for granted,” Akinlaja said.

The occasion also broke a pattern. The labour veteran celebrates publicly only at decade milestones, with his 70th held across Abuja and Ondo. At 76, the Ondo youth collective made the exception for him.

Akinlaja said he plans to keep encouraging young people to pursue work in agriculture, financial technology, sports and research, urging them to stay within the law and channel their energy productively.