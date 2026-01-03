Onadipe Warns Internet Users Against Giving Scammers Opportunities in 2026

A leading online safety advocate and Founder of Stay Safe Online Academy Ltd, Rotimi Onadipe, has urged internet users to proactively equip themselves with digital safety knowledge and resources to protect against scams in 2026. Onadipe, who is also the Publisher of Internet Safety Magazine, gave the advice on Thursday, January 1, 2026, during the 155th edition of his global internet safety broadcast, held at the headquarters of Stay Safe Online Academy Ltd in Ibadan.

Speaking to a worldwide audience, he emphasized the growing importance of online safety education in today’s digital environment. Online safety education is no longer optional; it is a necessity for everyone, Onadipe said. With the rise of AI (Artificial Intelligence) generated content, deepfake videos, and cloned voices, it has become increasingly difficult to trust everything we see or hear online.

He warned that scammers often redesign their strategies at the beginning of every year to target more unsuspecting victims. We are now in 2026, and it is important to understand that scammers constantly re-strategize at the start of a new year to deceive more people and meet their targets. Don’t give them the opportunity to scam you this year, he cautioned.

According to Onadipe, knowledge remains the most powerful defense against online fraud. The only effective weapon against scammers is understanding their tactics and knowing how to avoid them. Make online safety education a priority in 2026. Equip yourself with the right resources to protect both yourself and your family from all forms of scams, he stated.

He further warned against waiting until becoming a victim before taking action, noting that the consequences of scams can be severe. Falling victim to scams can lead to devastating outcomes, including significant financial losses and serious emotional and health challenges. Prevention through education is always better than cure, he advised.

Rotimi Onadipe is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Internet Safety Magazine and Managing Director of Onadipe Technologies. He is a committed advocate for online safety who is well known for his proactive approach to raising awareness about online risks and how to avoid them. Onadipe’s commitment extends beyond mere awareness. He also rehabilitates cyber criminals, victims of fraud, and people that are addicted to unethical practices on internet.

Additionally, he actively encourages individuals and organizations to adopt preventive measures against online dangers. Onadipe’s work has been featured in various academic libraries, print, and online news media across the world including The Nigerian Voice, The Punch Newspaper, Nigeria Tribune, The Cable News, Law and Society Magazine, Scroll Magazine, Lagos Post, Pointblank News, The African Courier, Fox Posts, Glasgow College Scotland, Lincoln University Library, News Ghana, Ghana Web, Cybersecurity News Today, and Nigerian Canadian Newspaper.

The online safety advocate has consistently emphasized that the online space helps connect people with friends, neighbors, family members, business partners, and loved ones, but the online space can also be potentially harmful in many ways. This is the major reason why educating ourselves about how to stay safe online is no longer optional but necessary, he has repeatedly stated.

According to media reports, suspected fraudsters have hacked the WhatsApp numbers of influential people, including Ministers, Governors, Senators, and high ranking police officers on several occasions. The online safety advocate noted that if people are well informed and educated about online risks and how to avoid them, the rate at which they fall victim will surely reduce.

Every time the word Stay Safe Online is mentioned, what comes to the mind of many people is avoiding online scams, but it involves more than that, Onadipe noted. Online risks extend beyond cybercrime and encompass issues such as pornography addiction, online gaming dependency, dissemination of misinformation on social media, and other unethical behaviors facilitated by the internet.

Onadipe’s organization conducts weekly internet safety broadcasts aimed at educating the public about how to use the internet safely and responsibly. The programs address various topics including cyber crimes, online scams, cyber bullying, social media addiction, online gaming addiction, pornography addiction, and other online risks that threaten the well-being of internet users globally.

The organization offers counseling services through dedicated phone lines and provides resources for individuals seeking guidance on internet safety matters. Onadipe has made significant contributions to the wellbeing of internet users globally through his educative articles, awareness campaigns, outreaches, seminars, counseling and rehabilitation programs.

There are over 50 articles written by Rotimi Onadipe that have been published by over 300 news media organizations around the world and read by thousands of people. Among the articles written by Onadipe to educate the public on how to avoid online dangers include 10 tips to avoid social media addiction as a child of God, Cybercrime: the greatest challenge of the Nigerian youths in today’s digital age, How to overcome pornography addiction in today’s technology age, and How to protect your children online.

Professor Anna Droll, President of Kairos Global Missions in the United States, interviewed Onadipe for her research project for a PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) at Fuller Theological Seminary, USA. She described Onadipe’s report of the roles of dreams and visions in directing his steps toward his current work as quite amazing. She added that of the 77 interviews and 137 written surveys gathered, Onadipe’s interview is one of the most remarkable.

Dr Felix Ajiola of the Department of History and Strategic Studies of the University of Lagos stated that cybercrime is one of the nefarious and illicit phenomena gaining momentum among youths globally. The obnoxious act has greatly affected the image of Nigeria in the global community, but Onadipe is at the forefront of social reform in this regard.

Professor Emmanuel O. Inyama from Imo State University, Owerri, described Onadipe as a pacesetter and a patriotic citizen. He is a man of God who desires to save the lives of Nigerian youths through the fight against internet abuse, cyber crimes and other related matters. Other Nigerians are urged to emulate him, Professor Inyama stated.

Dr. Sunday Adelaja, Founder of Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations in Ukraine, described Onadipe as a very interesting person that is tackling one of the most serious problems that Nigeria has ever faced. He suggested that Western people and Americans need to work together with Onadipe’s ministry, adding that the ministry also needs to partner with embassies in Nigeria, the Presidency, every state government, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Interpol and all organizations fighting cyber crimes in the world.

Professor Kenneth Uzoeshi from Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers State, described the Internet Abuse Awareness and Prevention Project as timely considering the rate of social vices among youths today. He attributed some of the causes to peer group influence, corruption, social media influence, and emphasized that if every religious leader should preach salvation and morality, youths will begin to learn the consequences of such vices.

Dr. Bemi Kala from Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yola, Adamawa State, commended Onadipe Technologies for having well outlined objectives in addressing internet safety challenges. The organization maintains counseling lines through which individuals can seek guidance and support on internet safety matters.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve with advancing technology, Onadipe’s message serves as a timely reminder of the ongoing battle for online safety and the crucial role that education plays in protecting users from harm. His call for proactive measures in 2026 reflects the increasing sophistication of online fraud tactics and the need for constant vigilance.

The Stay Safe Online Academy Ltd continues to organize regular programs, seminars, and awareness campaigns designed to educate different segments of society about internet safety. The organization works with schools, religious institutions, corporate bodies, and government agencies to promote safer internet usage practices.

Onadipe emphasized that taking internet safety as a personal responsibility is essential in today’s technology age. While the police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), FBI and other anti fraud organizations around the world are doing their work to prevent cyber crimes, it is very important for internet users to also protect themselves from falling victim, he stated during previous broadcasts.