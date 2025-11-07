On Behalf of Ghana, John Mahama Donates GH₵10 Million Worth of Aid to Jamaica, Cuba, and Sudan

President John Dramani Mahama has, on behalf of the Government of Ghana, donated relief items valued at GH₵10 million to Jamaica, Cuba, and Sudan.

The donation forms part of Ghana’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations and supporting partner nations in times of need.

The gesture underscores Ghana’s long-standing spirit of solidarity and cooperation with countries that share historical and developmental ties with the nation.

The items, which include essential supplies, medical equipment, and other humanitarian aid, are expected to be dispatched in the coming days through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.