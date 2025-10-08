Omokri Questions Economic Complaints Amid iPhone Sales

Political commentator Reno Omokri has sparked fresh debate about Nigeria’s economic situation by contrasting complaints about President Bola Tinubu’s policies with strong demand for luxury goods like Apple’s newly released iPhone 17. Omokri argued that many Nigerians claim the economy has been destroyed, yet continue to spend lavishly on luxury products such as Apple’s latest smartphone, which costs about $1,999.

In an Instagram post that’s generated significant reactions, Omokri suggested a disconnect between public complaints about economic hardship and spending patterns among certain demographics. He challenged Nigerians who purchased the expensive device to demonstrate similar commitment when it comes to paying taxes.

The commentator, known for his vocal support of Tinubu’s administration, has previously defended the president’s economic policies despite widespread criticism. His latest remarks appear aimed at what he characterizes as hypocrisy among affluent Nigerians who complain about government performance while avoiding their civic responsibilities.

Three of the four new iPhone models Apple unveiled on September 9 have been sold out online since the preorder period, with Apple running out of iPhone 17 Pro Max stock within 15 minutes on September 12, the first day of preorders. While Omokri’s claim about complete sellouts in Nigeria specifically couldn’t be independently verified, the global demand for these devices has been exceptionally strong.

Nigeria’s economy has faced considerable challenges since Tinubu took office in May 2023. The removal of fuel subsidies and floating of the naira caused immediate price increases across sectors, pushing inflation to multi decade highs. Many Nigerians have struggled with rising costs of food, transportation, and basic necessities.

However, Nigeria’s luxury goods market has historically shown resilience even during economic downturns. Wealthy Nigerians and upper middle class consumers continue purchasing high end products, creating a contrast between mass economic hardship and conspicuous consumption among certain segments.

Omokri’s argument touches on Nigeria’s persistent tax collection challenges. The country has one of the lowest tax to GDP ratios globally, with many high earners operating in the informal economy or underreporting income. This structural issue limits government revenue regardless of which administration holds power.

The commentator has made similar arguments previously, suggesting that Tinubu didn’t destroy Nigeria but rather ended what he calls fake lifestyles propped up by unsustainable subsidies under previous administrations. His framing positions current hardships as necessary corrections rather than policy failures.

Critics counter that Omokri’s logic oversimplifies complex economic realities. They argue that a small percentage of Nigerians buying luxury phones doesn’t negate genuine hardship affecting millions, and that the comparison trivializes legitimate concerns about policy impacts on ordinary citizens.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max’s $1,999 price tag translates to approximately 3 million naira at current exchange rates, representing more than three years of minimum wage earnings for the average Nigerian worker. Such purchases remain accessible only to Nigeria’s wealthy elite and upper middle class.

Omokri’s social media presence often generates polarized reactions, with supporters praising his willingness to challenge what they see as unfair criticism of Tinubu, while detractors accuse him of being an apologist unwilling to acknowledge legitimate policy concerns.

The broader debate reflects Nigeria’s stark wealth inequality. While millions struggle with basic needs, a affluent minority maintains purchasing power for luxury imports. This divide has widened under economic pressures affecting the naira’s value and import costs.

Tax compliance remains a contentious issue in Nigeria, where many successful individuals and businesses avoid formal tax systems. Successive governments have struggled to expand the tax base beyond salaried workers whose taxes are automatically deducted.

Whether iPhone sales truly indicate economic resilience or simply highlight inequality depends largely on one’s perspective. What’s clear is that Nigeria’s economic challenges affect different segments of society in vastly different ways, making sweeping generalizations problematic.