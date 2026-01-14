OmniBSIC Moves Kejetia Branch to Larger Kumasi Facility

OmniBSIC Bank has relocated its Kejetia branch in Kumasi to the Osons Chemist Building, delivering expanded floor space and modern digital services to traders at West Africa’s largest single market.

The move addresses the massive economic evolution of the Kejetia commercial district, home to Kumasi Central Market where more than 50,000 traders and shoppers conduct daily business across 11,000 stalls. The new location offers significantly enhanced accessibility and a more spacious, secure environment for business owners managing high velocity transactions.

Dr. Bernice Asamoah, Divisional Head for Marketing at OmniBSIC Bank, described the relocation as a physical manifestation of the bank’s dedication to excellence. She emphasized that as the institution commits to becoming the bank of choice, its physical infrastructure must mirror the quality of its financial solutions.

The relocation ensures the vibrant Kejetia business community feels valued and supported, reinforcing the bank’s brand promise of being “Not Just Another Bank.” Every interaction at the new branch is designed to strengthen that commitment, she noted during the soft opening.

Zonal Manager for Ashanti Central, Samuel Duncan, highlighted the operational advantages of the new premises. He remarked that Kejetia market serves as the heartbeat of trade in the Ashanti Region, and relocating to a more spacious and accessible location eliminates previous bottlenecks while setting a new standard for service delivery.

The team is now better positioned to provide the speed and convenience that modern traders demand, further entrenching OmniBSIC’s role as the preferred financial partner for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and retail customers in Kumasi. Duncan emphasized that the bank’s presence enables traders to focus on growing their businesses through seamless, efficient, and truly supportive banking.

Kejetia Market, established in 1924 alongside Makola Market in Accra, has grown into a critical engine of the Ghanaian economy. The market features over 8,000 stores according to some estimates, with approximately 20,000 vendors operating daily. Wikipedia reports the market has more than 8,000 stores and stalls, attracting around 50,000 visitors each day.

The market underwent major redevelopment between 2015 and 2018 following parliamentary approval of financing worth approximately $270 million. The project transformed the former Prince of Wales Park into a modern covered market, with construction led by Brazilian firm Contracta Engenharia Ltda and later supported by United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF) through Contracta Construction UK Ltd.

Kejetia serves not only the Kumasi region but also acts as a magnet for traders from neighboring countries including Benin and Togo. The market is bordered to the north by the Kumasi Cultural Centre and to the northwest by Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. It operates as a three story facility offering everything from traditional kente cloth, handmade crafts, and fresh produce to electronics and household items.

The market has faced challenges including fire outbreaks, with the most recent occurring in January 2025. In June 2022, the market was temporarily disconnected from the national electrical grid over debts that had accumulated for 14 months.

This relocation marks another milestone for OmniBSIC Bank following its recent stellar financial performance and continued commitment to being a liquid, robust, and customer centric financial institution. The bank was formed through the merger of the erstwhile OmniBank and Sahel Sahara Bank under the Bank of Ghana’s banking sector consolidation programme introduced in 2017.

The Bank of Ghana increased the minimum capital requirement nearly fourfold from GH¢120 million to GH¢400 million, prompting the merger that became effective on March 4, 2020. The combination is considered one of the most successful in Ghana’s financial services industry, largely due to similarities in business models and size between the two institutions, as well as stakeholder willingness to embrace unification.

Headquartered in Accra’s Airport City, OmniBSIC Bank operates a network of 40 branches across Ghana. The bank offers a comprehensive suite of products, services, and digital solutions tailored to corporate clients, SMEs, and individuals while actively supporting the communities in which it operates.

OmniBSIC Bank is currently ranked 29th on the Ghana Club 100 list by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC). The institution is a proud member of the Ghana Deposit Protection Scheme and invests heavily in technology and employee development through rigorous staff selection processes and comprehensive capacity building programmes.

The bank has received numerous recent accolades including Outstanding Transformative Bank of the Year from Ghana Corporate Finance Awards and Gala Dinner in 2025, Fastest Growing Digital Bank of the Year from Digital Innovation Award in 2025, and Best Corporate Bank Ghana from Global Banking and Finance Review in 2025. Additional 2025 honors include Most Improved Bank for Customer Service Engagement from Africa Bank 4.0 Awards.

Earlier recognitions include Bank of the Year from Ghana Business Standard Awards in 2024, SME Bank of the Year from Ghana Credit Excellence Awards in 2024, Best Ghanaian Owned Emerging Brand from Made in Ghana Awards in 2024, and Best Corporate Bank Ghana from Global Banking and Finance Awards in 2024.

The Kejetia branch relocation follows OmniBSIC’s January 2024 move of its Anloga Branch in Kumasi to the City Style Building on Stadium Road Amakom as part of ongoing brand enhancement efforts. That relocation aimed to provide improved banking experience, easy accessibility, ample car parking, and a welcoming environment reflecting the bank’s commitment to meeting evolving client needs.