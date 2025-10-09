OmniBSIC Completes Ninth Community Health Walk at University of Ghana

OmniBSIC Bank wrapped up its ninth quarterly health walk at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium last week, continuing a wellness initiative that’s evolved from an internal staff program into a public event drawing participants from across the country.

The bank, which describes itself as Ghana’s fastest growing lender, has made the quarterly walks a signature community engagement activity since launching the program. This latest edition attracted employees, customers, vendors, and fitness enthusiasts in what’s become one of the more anticipated corporate wellness events on Ghana’s banking calendar.

Akyaa Arhin Addo-Kufuor, chairperson of the bank’s Health Walk Committee, said each edition has grown beyond the previous one. What started as a wellness activity for staff has expanded into an event attracting people from Kumasi, Takoradi, and other regions, reflecting broader interest in corporate sponsored fitness initiatives.

The walks were introduced to address sedentary lifestyle risks, particularly among professionals who spend extended hours at desks. By encouraging regular exercise and work life balance, the bank aims to promote healthier habits among its workforce and the broader community.

Beyond fitness, the events have incorporated elements of a community fair, with small businesses invited to showcase products and services at no charge. According to Addo-Kufuor, this vendor inclusion has become one of the initiative’s more valued aspects, providing exposure and sales opportunities for small enterprises while strengthening the bank’s community ties.

Richard Adjei, a customer who’s participated in multiple walks, characterized the initiative as evidence that OmniBSIC’s engagement extends beyond traditional banking services. The community centered approach, he suggested, differentiates the bank’s brand positioning in Ghana’s competitive banking sector.

The committee has varied routes and formats across editions to maintain participant interest, with each walk offering slightly different experiences. According to B&FT’s reporting, the bank has completed 102 kilometres total since the program began, averaging about 11 kilometres per walk.

Plans are underway for the tenth edition next year, which the bank intends to make larger and more elaborate to mark the milestone. The bank frames the walks as reflecting its broader purpose beyond financial services, positioning itself as an institution invested in public health and community development.

Corporate wellness programs have become increasingly common among Ghana’s banks and larger companies, part of broader corporate social responsibility strategies. These initiatives serve dual purposes: promoting genuine health benefits while enhancing brand visibility and customer relationships.

OmniBSIC’s quarterly frequency and open public participation distinguish its program from many corporate fitness events that remain primarily internal. The vendor component also adds a business development angle that extends beyond pure wellness focus.

Whether the walks produce measurable health outcomes for regular participants hasn’t been publicly documented, though the social and community building aspects appear valued by attendees. The events have certainly generated positive media coverage and brand association for OmniBSIC.

The bank’s claim to be Ghana’s fastest growing requires context. While OmniBSIC has expanded its branch network and customer base in recent years, comprehensive growth comparisons across Ghana’s banking sector depend on specific metrics like deposit growth, loan book expansion, or profitability increases.

What’s clear is that the health walk series has become a recognizable element of OmniBSIC’s market presence, generating recurring public engagement and media attention that supports the bank’s broader positioning strategy in Ghana’s crowded banking landscape.