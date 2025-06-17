OmniBSIC Bank Enhances Osu Banking Experience with Strategic Relocation

OmniBSIC Bank has relocated its Osu branch to a more spacious and customer-friendly location opposite SAS Jewellery on Oxford Street (GPS: GR-035-6369), effective June 2, 2025.

The move reflects the bank’s commitment to improving service delivery through modernized facilities and enhanced convenience for clients in one of Accra’s busiest commercial districts.

The newly designed branch features expanded seating capacity and reinforced security measures to accommodate growing customer traffic. Branch Manager Gifty Adubia Siaw emphasized that the relocation represents more than an address change, stating, “We’ve created a welcoming environment with additional staff to deliver faster, more professional service.” George Tetteh Ocansey, Divisional Head at OmniBSIC Bank, noted the relocation directly responds to customer feedback as part of the bank’s customer-centric philosophy.

This upgrade aligns with OmniBSIC’s broader strategy to combine physical infrastructure improvements with digital innovation. Formed through the successful 2017 merger of OmniBank and Sahel Sahara Bank, the institution now operates 40 branches nationwide while maintaining rigorous corporate governance standards set by the Bank of Ghana.

Customers can continue accessing full banking services at the new Osu location, where the bank promises an elevated experience that aligns with its “Not Just Another Bank” brand promise. The relocation demonstrates OmniBSIC’s ongoing investment in both physical and human capital to serve Ghana’s evolving financial needs.