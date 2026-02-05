OmniBSIC Bank Emerges As Ghana’s Fastest Growing Financial Institution

OmniBSIC Bank Ghana Limited has emerged as one of Ghana’s fastest growing financial institutions, transforming from a merger of two relatively unknown banks into an award winning lender ranked 29th on the Ghana Club 100 list by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

The fully fledged universal bank was formed through the merger of the erstwhile OmniBank and Sahel Sahara Bank under the Bank of Ghana’s banking sector consolidation programme introduced in 2017. The central bank increased the minimum capital requirement nearly fourfold from 120 million cedis to 400 million cedis, prompting strategic combinations across the industry.

The OmniBSIC merger became effective on March 4, 2020, and is widely considered one of the most successful in Ghana’s financial services industry. The success stems largely from similarities in business models and size between the two institutions, as well as willingness of stakeholders including management, staff, and directors to embrace the unification.

Managing Director Daniel Asiedu, a reverend minister and Chairman of the International Presbytery of Fountain Gate Chapel (FGC), emphasized that the bank’s impressive growth trajectory results from deliberate strategy, disciplined execution, and commitment to sound banking principles. This level of performance is not coincidental. It is the outcome of meticulous planning, strategic decision making, and a relentless focus on delivering value to our customers and shareholders, Asiedu stated at a stakeholder engagement in March 2025.

The bank posted remarkable financial results for 2024, with profit rising 109 percent to 314 million cedis boosted by strong growth in operating income and well controlled costs. Total assets grew robustly to 9.4 billion cedis, driven by a 70 percent increase in customer deposits to 8.2 billion cedis. The bank expanded its loan portfolio to 1.03 billion cedis from 580 million cedis in 2023, representing 77 percent growth to support business and economic expansion.

Operating income increased 40 percent from 534 million cedis in 2023 to 746 million cedis in 2024, reflecting growing brand acceptance and customer satisfaction. The impressive financial performance continued into 2025, with the bank reporting profit after tax of 281.8 million cedis in the first half of 2025, compared with 87.6 million cedis in the same period of 2024, representing a 221 percent year on year gain.

Total assets expanded to 16.49 billion cedis as of June 30, 2025, with customer deposits topping 14.8 billion cedis, underscoring deepening market confidence. The stellar results position OmniBSIC as a liquid, robust, and customer centric financial institution preferred by businesses and individuals aiming to grow.

Asiedu, a chartered accountant with over 30 years experience and former Managing Director of Zenith Bank Ghana and Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), credited the strong growth to divine grace, hard work and growing trust in the brand. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) in Finance from the University of Ghana, a Master of Arts (MA) in Economic Policy Management, and a Master of Science (MSc) in Development Finance, both from the University of Ghana, along with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Ibadan in Nigeria.

OmniBSIC Bank has reinforced corporate governance structures and invested in infrastructure to align with Bank of Ghana regulatory standards. The institution is committed to upholding the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and accountability, creating a reliable framework for customers to conduct banking activities with confidence and convenience.

Headquartered at Atlantic Tower in Airport City, Accra, OmniBSIC Bank operates a network of 40 branches across Ghana. The bank offers a comprehensive suite of products, services, and digital solutions tailored to corporate clients, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and individuals, while actively supporting communities in which it operates.

To ensure delivery of exceptional banking experience, OmniBSIC invests heavily in technology and employee development reflected in rigorous staff selection processes and comprehensive capacity building programmes. The bank maintains near 50/50 gender balance, underscoring dedication to equal opportunity and inclusive leadership. Diversity strengthens our institution, and we remain committed to fostering an equitable workplace where all employees can thrive, stated Board Chair Teresa Effie Cooke.

The bank has received numerous accolades including Outstanding Transformative Bank of the Year from Ghana Corporate Finance Awards and Gala Dinner in 2025, Fastest Growing Digital Bank of the Year from Digital Innovation Award in 2025, Best Corporate Bank Ghana from Global Banking and Finance Review in 2025, and Most Improved Bank for Customer Service Engagement from Africa Bank 4.0 Awards in 2025.

Earlier recognitions include Bank of the Year from Ghana Business Standard Awards in 2024, SME Bank of the Year from Ghana Credit Excellence Awards in 2024, Best Ghanaian Owned Emerging Brand from Made in Ghana Awards in 2024, Best Corporate Bank Ghana from Global Banking and Finance Awards in 2024, and Best Bank in Ghana from Ghana Business Awards in 2023.

Asiedu has personally received significant recognition including selection as one of Time Iconic Magazine’s Top 10 Visionary Bankers for 2025 in November 2025, and the Global Well Respected CEO in Banking Award 2023 from Executive Business Magazine in Singapore. He was honored with a Special Commendation from the United States State of South Carolina during the 2024 International Forum on African Caribbean Leadership (IFAL) and recognized at the International Prime Awards Paris in 2025.

OmniBSIC unveiled a new tagline in January 2025, transitioning from At Your Service to Not Just Another Bank, marking the institution’s commitment to setting itself apart with extraordinary customer experience. While At Your Service has effectively conveyed our dedication to customer satisfaction, it does not completely capture the essence of the Bank’s purpose, Asiedu explained. The new tagline better represents our mission: to provide excellent and innovative banking services through competent employees, extensive delivery channels, and technology.

The bank recently launched the OmniBSIC 5.0 initiative focusing on using data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning to deliver predictive and personalized banking experiences. Our new strategy is data driven. For example, instead of relying on an officer to recommend suitable products, we will deploy digital banking solutions that can analyze usage patterns and proactively suggest personalized services, Asiedu stated.

OmniBSIC is a proud member of the Ghana Deposit Protection Scheme, providing customer account protection in accordance with regulatory frameworks. The Jospong Group maintains an investment stake in the bank, contributing to its strong capitalization and strategic direction.

Looking ahead, OmniBSIC Bank focuses on solidifying its position as a key player in Ghana’s financial sector through strengthening its capital base, expanding market share, enhancing product and service offerings, and investing in cutting edge digital solutions. As part of our transformation agenda, we are positioning the Bank as the brand of choice through continuous innovation, Asiedu emphasized. To achieve this, we have refreshed our brand, made significant investments in cutting edge technology, and enhanced staff capacity amongst others, to meet the evolving demands of customers in the banking industry.

The bank’s vision is to be the number one bank in customer service delivery and value creation for all stakeholders, while its mission emphasizes providing excellent and innovative banking services to customers through competent employees, extensive delivery channels and technology.