OMCs Cut Fuel Prices as Cedi Strength and Global Trends Ease Costs

Some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in Ghana have begun reducing petroleum prices at the pumps, following industry forecasts for the new year and offering motorists relief as 2026 opens.

Market leader Star Oil has lowered the price of petrol to GH¢10.86 per litre from GH¢11.35, while diesel fell to GH¢11.96 per litre from GH¢12.45. The company also reduced its Research Octane Number (RON) 95 premium petrol to GH¢13.56 per litre. Certain service stations across the country are selling below these levels as part of discounted pricing strategies.

Other major OMCs have also adjusted their pump prices. State owned Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) reduced petrol to GH¢12.09 per litre from GH¢12.28 and diesel to GH¢12.54 from GH¢12.77. International outlet TotalEnergies cut petrol prices to GH¢12.50 per litre from GH¢12.69 and diesel to GH¢12.99 from GH¢13.22. Shell adjusted petrol to GH¢10.86 per litre and diesel to GH¢11.96 per litre.

Ghana currently hosts more than 200 OMCs, most of which tend to follow the pricing moves of leading players. Several oil marketing giants told Joy Business they would adjust prices at the pumps from January 2, 2026, with most guided by adjustments made by key players in the industry.

Industry watchers say further reductions could occur if the cedi’s recent gains against the United States dollar are sustained. For the January 1, 2026, pricing window, the cedi appreciated from GH¢11.14 to GH¢10.50 to the dollar, representing an 8.20 percent gain, one of its strongest performances in recent months and a sharp improvement from the GH¢14.84 recorded during the same period last year.

Star Oil management noted that the decision to lower prices was a direct result of a favourable domestic and external cost environment. The company specifically cited the recent appreciation of the Ghana cedi and a slump in international refined product prices as the primary drivers allowing them to pass savings onto consumers.

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) had earlier projected that petrol prices could fall between 2.40 percent and 4.80 percent, bringing the average pump price to around GH¢11.90 per litre. Diesel was expected to decline by up to 3.77 percent, potentially reaching GH¢12.50 per litre, while Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was forecast to drop by about 2.19 percent, selling at approximately GH¢13.40 per kilogram.

These reductions were anticipated largely due to falling international crude oil and refined product prices. Data from global markets showed that during the period, petrol prices abroad fell by 9.17 percent, diesel by 8.11 percent, and LPG by 3.82 percent. Lower global prices for refined fuels have reduced import costs, while the stronger local currency has alleviated exchange rate pressures that typically influence domestic fuel pricing.

COMAC explained that anticipated reductions reflect a better domestic and external cost environment, with a stronger cedi relieving exchange rate pressures that normally affect ex pump pricing and lower global refined product prices reducing landing costs. These factors have improved cost margins for OMCs, creating room to pass savings on to consumers.

However, COMAC has cautioned that not all OMCs may immediately reflect international price changes. Some operators absorbed earlier cost increases without fully passing them to consumers and therefore may maintain current rates during this pricing window to recover margins. Companies holding expensive stock purchased at higher prices may wait until existing inventories are depleted before reducing pump rates to avoid absorbing losses on previously purchased supplies.

Global oil markets remain subdued, keeping downward pressure on prices. Brent crude futures fell roughly one percent to 60.40 dollars a barrel, as concerns about a growing global supply surplus outweighed geopolitical tensions. Seasonal demand slowdowns and continued high output from OPEC+, the United States, and Guyana have kept prices suppressed.

OPEC+ is expected to maintain its pause in supply increases for the first quarter at its January 4 meeting, with Saudi Arabia and other key producers signaling caution. The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts a global oil surplus of about 3.8 million barrels per day in 2026, which is likely to continue limiting price gains and easing fuel costs for import dependent countries such as Ghana.

The United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts Brent crude oil prices averaging around 62 dollars per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2025, with further declines to approximately 52 dollars per barrel projected for the first half of 2026. Several major financial institutions project similar pricing ranges, with most expecting Brent to trade between 50 and 60 dollars per barrel throughout the year.

Global oil demand is forecast to increase by only 860,000 barrels per day in 2026, according to the IEA, a modest growth rate that fails to absorb the substantial supply increases from major producing nations. The sheer volume of oil currently in global storage acts as a sturdy buffer for importing countries like Ghana.

For households, the reductions could help ease post festive financial pressures, particularly those related to transport and cooking fuel costs. Businesses, especially transport operators, logistics firms, and manufacturers, also stand to benefit from lower operating expenses, with possible spillover effects on prices across parts of the economy.

For commercial drivers, locally known as trotro operators, the reduction is a vital reprieve. With fuel being a major operational cost, these marginal decreases help stabilize transport fares, which in turn curbs food price inflation.

Several OMCs indicated they may implement additional price adjustments beyond the January 1 reductions if favorable conditions persist or strengthen further. This suggests the industry views current trends as potentially extending into early 2026 rather than representing a temporary phenomenon.

The January outlook builds on price cuts implemented during the second pricing window of December 2025, when major OMCs reduced prices following similar improvements in both global and domestic cost environments.

Ghana’s petroleum downstream sector operates under a deregulated framework where individual companies set their own pump prices based on landed costs, operational expenses, taxes, levies, and competitive positioning. This means pricing adjustments may vary across different retail outlets even as market trends point in a consistent direction.

Industry analysts suggest that if the cedi maintains its current trajectory and international crude prices remain below 80 dollars per barrel, Ghanaians could see even more substantial relief by the second pricing window in mid January.

Despite the positive outlook, fuel pricing remains sensitive to movements in the cedi and global oil market dynamics. Any renewed currency pressure or unexpected rebound in international oil prices could limit the scope for further cuts. However, if current trends hold, consumers may enter 2026 enjoying one of the most sustained periods of fuel price relief in recent years.