Omanjor-Dwenewoho Residents Go Wild, Call For Arrest Of Asaa Brother, Nii Okai Amass And Other Assailants In Deadly Omanjor Clashes

Residents of Omanjorp-Dweneho in the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have sharply responded to the falsehood peddled by some self seeking individuals from Sempe, Osu Sowotuom and Kwashiebu accusing them of working closely with the police to shield main suspects involved Omanjor Homowo festival ceremony deadly violence that left three people dead and several others sustained critical injuries.

They identified the ringleaders involved in the Omanjor deadly incident as Asafoatse Brother—a junior brother of the leader of the UN landguards group in Accra—Koostse, Revian who claims to be Yaw Kondo Boy as national security youth chief of Doblo, Kojo, Asafoatse Bongo, Asaa Larry,Jonny, Brafo and Nii Okai Amass and Abu Ramadan Sarbah.

They indicated that they saw the glare the ringleader Asaa Brother Koostse, Revian, Kojo, Asafoatse Bongo, Asaa Larry,Jonny, Brafo and Nii Okai Amass and Abu Ramadan Sarbah opened gunfire shots at the chief of Omanjor-Dwenewoho, Nii Ayitey Tackie I and his entourage while they are performing traditional rites during the Homowo Festival.

They couldn’t fathom why the police of the Accra Region Command of the Ghana Police Service shielded the main or prime suspects in the persons of Asaa Brother, Nii Okai Amass and others assailants who were seen glaring in the scene of the accident firing gunshots at their chief and his crowds.

They argued that the two personalities—Newton Allotey and Christian Saka Ahuabyevi aged 35 arrested over their suspected roles in the Omanjor Homowo festival bloody clashes were completely innocent, stressing that the arrest of these people shouldn’t be lined to the Omanjor chief’s palace violence.

They have broken silence by expressing that their lives are in danger after a violent attack by known individuals and landguards during the Homowo Kpokpoi Sprinkling ceremony on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

They disclosed that Asafoatse Brother and his gangs have been sending series of death threats messages to them, threatening to invade the Omanjor community to attack the chief of Omanjor-Dwenewoho, Nii Ayitey Tackie I and his elders again just to take revenge claiming that “we have killed Abubakar Ramadan Sarbah, the biological son of the chief Sowutuom chief Abubakar Ramadan Sarbah.”

At a counter press conference held at Omanjor the Chief of the area, Nii Ayitey Tackie I recounted how his entourage was attacked while performing traditional rites during the Homowo Festival and

demanding immediate justice for the affected people.

He condemned the killings as a “stain on Ga tradition,” stressing that such violence dishonors the spirit of Homowo.

He expressed deep sadness over the incident, saying that he would never forgotten about the untimely death of Dzasetse of Pokuase-Dzanman, Nii Dodoo Donkor II including other people who have lost their lives and sustained injuries following violent clashes.

Addressing a press conference to respond to series of falsehood peddled by elders from Sempe, Osu Sowotuom and Kwashiebu during a press conference, Nii Ayitey Tackie I flatly denied allegations suggesting that the Ga Traditional Council head by Ga Mantse His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has supported the letter from the Greater Accra Regional Police Command of Ghana Police Service written to him as a Chief of Omanjor-Dwenewoho, Nii Ayitey Tackie l cautioning him and his elders not to stop sprinkle kpokpoi during this year’s Homowo festival.

He rejected the accusations made by the elders of Sowutuom,Kwashiebu and Sempe in their controversial press conference held at the palace of Sowutuom Mantse, Nii Osabu Akwei I (also known as Nii Ofoli Akwei Tibu I), saying that he and his elders are law abiding citizens and that they would be the last persons to do something that would create problem in the Ga State.

He provided documentary proof of a letter from the Ga Traditional Council headed by Ga Mantse His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II which retracted an earlier letter retraining him from performing this year’s Homowo festival at Omanjor-Dwenewoho community in Accra.

The one’page letter bears the name of the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs dated August 21,2025 which was headlined Retraction Of Omanjor And Afiaman From The Retraining Order reads in part” compliment from the Ga Traditional Council to your good office.

Signed by the Registrar of the Ga Traditional Council, Madam Evelyn Amewortse and coped to the Amasaman Divisional District Police Commander, the letter stated that “Reference is made to our letter dated August 12, 2025 seeking for police assistance to retain some villages from celebrating this year’s 2025 Homowo festival.

The letter pointed out “I have been directed by President of Ga Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru to inform you that the Council upon careful observation wishes to retract Omanjor from the list of villages that have been restricted.

It contended “The Ga Traditional Council on corporation and your dedication in maintaining peace and security within the Ga State.

The chief noted that the letter he has tendered to back his statement is completely attests to the clear cases of evidence that these elders are liars, nation wreckers and trouble makers who had been supporting illegalities and criminalities in the Ga State.

He stressed that the falsehood perpetrated by these elders was the calculated attempts by the elders to cover up Asaa Brother, Nii Okai Amass and other assailants who had crossed them and opened gunfire shots on him and his entourage while they are performing traditional rites during the Homowo Festival ceremony at Omanjor.

According to the chief, all the personalities who separately spoke at the press conference on Wednesday September 3, 2025 to demand immediate justice for the murder of Abu Ramadan Sarbah have completely lied of giving actual details/facts about the incident that marred the Homowo Festival celebration at Omanjor on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

The legitimate Omanjor-Dwenewoho provided video evidence showing the men firing gunshots directly at him and the crowd, even with Sowutuom police presence nearby.

In a dramatic account, the chief disclosed that he was the primary target. “Asaa Brother allegedly wants to shoot me with gun but by the grace of God, the son of Sowutuom chief of Abubakar Ramadan Sarbah, also known as Nii Lartey Kwashie biological son of Sowutuom Mantse Nii Osabu Akwei I is coming behind me and suddenly the bullet hit Abubakar to dead,” claiming the assailant ended up killing his own ally.

He expressed shock that Asafoatse Brother, whom he accused of leading several murder operations in Accra, is still walking free despite numerous reported cases.

The chief directly linked the attack to his refusal to succumb to pressure to place Omanjor under the jurisdiction of the Sowutuom Chief, Nii Osabu Akwei I.

He firmly denied the violence was related to the chieftaincy and boundary disputes, clarifying that the two communities belong to separate traditional areas (Abola Piam and Sempe) and that his rituals were contained within his own township.

“It is very painful for the police officers in the Greater Accra Regional Police Command of Ghana Police Service to be acting, ostensibly to shield the prime suspects in the persons of Asafoatse Brother—a junior brother of the leader of the UN landguards group in Accra—Koostse, Revian who claims to be Yaw Kondo Boy as national security youth chief of Doblo, Kojo, Asafoatse Bongo, Asaa Larry,Jonny, Brafo and Nii Okai Amass and Abu Ramadan Sarbah involved in the Omanjor deadly incident.

“Since this deadly incident occurred on Saturday August 30,2025 what evidence or fact do the police need again to arrest and prosecute the main suspects, particularly Asaa Brother and and Nii Okai Amass involved in Omanjor Homowo bloody violence leading to the deaths of three persons and several others sustained critical injuries.

“It is very shocking and sad to hear in the news that these main perpetrated who had committed this deadly violence can come publicly and stand firmly for the journalists to interview them but the police officers were going around arresting many innocent souls or people and wrongly accusing them of being responsible for the deadly incident at Omanjor during the Homowo Kpokpoi sprinkling Ceremony,” the chief sorrowfully clarified, angrily asking that”we serious as a democratic country.?

“Am l shooting guns, no! the chief further clarified, adding that “All the statements these self-seeking elders were making at their press conference are untrue and fabricated, saying that these elders were publicly fabricating series of these lies to put the blame onto someone else. Is this not headache?, he asked.

The Ga prominent traditional office ruler stated that it is very shameful that these elders publicly offering support to these hooligans who linked their affiliations to the current President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, boldly claiming to be the

dyed-in-the-wool supporters and members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“If your political party—NDC government is in power, does it means that you should go out there to open gunfire shots at the people to kill some of them. Is the President John Dramani Mahama not there for all Ghanaians,? the Chief rhetorical asked.

“You have opened gunfire shots to kill some innocent people/souls just like that and now you are coming publicly to claim that you are the dyed-in-the-wool supporters and members of the ruling NDC who tried to develop the town. So what really these hooligans are talking about just to cover their illegalities,” the chief demanded answer to these questions.

He stated that the evidence clearly shows that these scrupulous elders of Sempe, Sowotuom, Kwashiebu have organised that press conference to peddle lies by setting the target too high, but they have completely failed in achieving their goals.

He said that he was arranging to submit petition to President John Dramani Mahama to plead with to set committee to investigate the killings and shootings at Omanjor that left three people dead and several others sustained critical injuries when they were performing traditional rites during the Homowo Festival ceremony.

“I would make sure that we will petition the President of the Republic of Ghana to plead with him to let the law of this course to work against this disturbing situation because the deadly clashes at Omanjor being carried out by Asaa Brother, Nii Okai Amass and other assailants was worried, heartbreaking and unacceptable, the chief told journalists in a counter press conference.

In the counter situation, the Omanjor-Dwenewoho chief described the very person parading himself as Chief of Omanjorp-Dweneho who claimed to have been installed for the past twenty (20) years as an imposter chief.

According to Nii Ayitey Tackie I, he was genuinely and lawfully installed by the accredited elders and principal kingmakers of Abola Piam Traditional Area in Accra to ascend the throne of Omanjorp-Dwenewoho Stool.

He strongly rejected the assertion made by the elders of Sowutuom,Kwashiebu, Osu and Sempe in their press conference held at the Sowutuom that he is not a Ewe by tribe and that he cannot be installed as a chief of the area.

The Omanjor-Dwenewoho chief described the statement as untrue, affirming that he is a true citizen of Ga, explaining that both of his father, Mr Joshua Lamptey and mother, Madam Emilia Ayelley Ayi are from Asere in the Ga State, clarifying that “l am not an Ewe.”

In this sense, he called on the general public particularly, the citizens of Ga to disregard the malicious reports by these individuals, saying that it was a calculated attempts by these elders and certain persons to soil his chieftaincy status.

He argued that the movement of the elders of Sempe, Sowotuom, Kwashiebu and Osu to be publicly offering support to this imposter chief is completely unlawful and a threat to human security of residents living in Omanjorp-Dweneho community in Ga North Municipality in Accra.

He stresed that “the people in Omanjor-Dwenewoho community in the Ga State had not known or recognised such imposter chief, adding that “even l personally hasn’t seen such imposter chief before.”

“Shamefully, for the look of things we have realised that these elders of Sempe, Sowotuom, Kwashiebu and Osu who are publicly supporting this imposter chief are trying to make the deadly incident occurred at Omanjor road curve on Saturday August 30,2025 being committed by Asaa Brother and armed gangs looks like a chieftaincy dispute, which is not like that,” Nii Ayitey Tackie I provided video evidence to reject that viral claims.

He pointed out that these elders elders of Sempe, Sowotuom, Kwashiebu and Osu have connived and succeeded in convincing this imposter chief to come out publicly to perceive that he has been installed as a chief of Omanjor-Dwenewoho for the past twenty (20) years, to cover up the heinous attack meted to us by these armed landguards.

“So the various questions to be posed to these elders were where is the palace of that chief or who are the family members of such person claiming to be a chief of Omanjor-Dwenewoho community in Accra,” Nii Ayitey Tackie I noted.

He stated emphatically that the very person who was reported to be parading himself as the chief of Omanjor-Dwenewoho wasn’t even known to the residents,” clarifying that “no single person knows imposter chief at Omanjor-Dwenewoho community.”

“I wish to state categorically that this issue which resulted to the deadly incident at Omanjor is not a chieftaincy dispute. However, this issue ought not to be linked to chieftaincy dispute.

“There is nothing like Chietaincy dispute in this issue,” the armed gangs from Sowutuom which falls within the jurisdiction of Ga Central Municipality in Accra came to Omanjor in the Ga North Municipality to visit severe attacks on us with their own interest, so this attack has nothing to boundary and chieftaincy disputes. We are law abiding citizens of Ghana and that are fight over lands and that where these elders are channeling these claims are completely false,” the chief further explained.

Nii Ayitey Tackie I stressed that these elders were publicly peddling falsehood to look as if “we came to attack and open gunfire shots at them, maintaining is fabricated story and that “we didn’t even fire any single gun shot.”

“There are indeed videos of evidence showing how l and my people have taken any violence actions at the time that the armed gangs led by Asaa Brother from Sowutuom to cross and started shooting guns at us,” he explained.

He described the severe attack meted to him

and his entourage while they are performing traditional rites during the Homowo festival ceremony getting to Omanjor road curve as very dangerous and heartbreaking.

He indicated that it was very shameful and disgusting for these elders to be offering strong support to these hooligans led by Asaa Brother who gruesomely killed some innocent people demanding immediate justice for the gruesome murders of the people who lost there lives in the fight.

“How can these elders come publicly to stage a campaign to defend these violent groups who actively involved in Omanjor Homowo bloody violence which left three people dead and several others sustained critical injuries,” the chief asked.

