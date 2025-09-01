Olympic Medalist Takyi Accepts Commey Fight Challenge

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Samuel Takyi has agreed to face Joseph Commey in a highly anticipated domestic showdown, but only under specific promotional and financial conditions.

The “Ring Warrior” responded to Commey’s challenge while training in the UK, stipulating that competent promoters like Legacy Rise Sports Promotions must stage the bout with attractive purses for both fighters.

Takyi criticized local boxing promotions for offering inadequate financial incentives to competitors. “Most of the local promotions are not rich and do not offer attractive purses to boxers,” he explained. “If boxers are paid well, they will fight.”

The 2021 SWAG Sportsman and Boxer of the Year is currently preparing for upcoming fights in Nigeria under manager Michael Amoo Bediako of Streetwise Boxing. Experienced Dr. Ofori Asare handles his corner duties.

Joseph “Jaguar” Commey holds the National Lightweight title and was named Boxing Ghana’s Boxer of the Year in 2024. The Commonwealth Games silver medalist captured the UBO Africa Lightweight Championship in his professional debut.

Commey issued the challenge to determine boxing supremacy between the two accomplished fighters. “He is challenging Takyi for boxing fans to see and know who is the best among them,” according to sources close to the lightweight champion.

The challenger trains under Ebenezer Adjei at Jamestown’s Black Panthers Gym while Alex Ntiamoah Boakye of Box Office provides management services. His professional credentials include continental championship success alongside international medal achievements.

Both boxers represented Ghana at the 2023 African Games in Accra, each claiming gold medals through dominant performances at Bukom Boxing Arena. Their individual successes have built anticipation for a potential domestic clash.

Takyi made boxing history by ending Ghana’s nearly 30-year Olympic medal drought with his Tokyo bronze. The achievement elevated his profile significantly within Ghana’s sporting landscape and international boxing circles.

Commey’s rapid professional ascent following his Commonwealth Games medal demonstrates his transition from amateur to professional competition. His continental championship success suggests readiness for high-level domestic competition.

The financial conditions Takyi demands reflect broader concerns about boxing economics in Ghana. Adequate fighter compensation remains crucial for attracting top talent to domestic events while building sustainable promotional infrastructure.

Both fighters’ African Games success provides compelling narrative for their potential matchup. Ghana boxing fans would likely embrace the opportunity to see their two most prominent recent champions compete directly.

The bout’s realization depends on meeting Takyi’s promotional standards and financial requirements. Quality promotion with proper purses could deliver the marquee domestic fight that Ghana boxing needs to generate renewed interest.