Olympic Champion Gabby Thomas Withdraws from World Championships

Olympic 200-meter champion Gabby Thomas has withdrawn from the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo due to a persistent Achilles injury that has troubled her since May.

The American sprinter announced her decision to skip the global competition, which runs from September 13-21, after determining insufficient time remained for proper recovery from the injury she aggravated in July.

Thomas had secured automatic qualification for Tokyo by finishing third in the 200m at the USATF Outdoor Championships, where she clocked 22.20 seconds in a dramatic finish that edged Brittany Brown by just one thousandth of a second at Hayward Field.

“I understand that it will be disappointing for some track fans to hear this news but I’ve finally come to the realisation that it’s ok to be human and take care of myself,” Thomas said in her withdrawal announcement.

The Harvard graduate emphasized the difficulty of stepping away from competition despite her competitive drive. She acknowledged that patience and long-term thinking sometimes override the athlete’s instinct to push through adversity.

Thomas currently ranks as the fourth-fastest 200m runner globally this season following her 21.95-second performance at the Miami Grand Slam Track meet in May. Her withdrawal removes a significant medal contender from the championship field.

Olympic 200m silver medallist Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia holds this year’s world-leading time of 21.71 seconds, set during the London Diamond League meet. The performance positions Alfred as the favorite heading into Tokyo.

Team USA’s medal hopes in the women’s 200m now rest heavily on Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who captured the national title at the USATF Outdoor Championships with a personal best 21.84 seconds. Her time ranks second globally this season.

The American sprint contingent also includes Brittany Brown, who earned her Tokyo spot by winning the Diamond League 200m final in Zurich after narrowly missing automatic qualification at the national championships.

Thomas expressed support for her teammates despite her absence, wishing Team USA success in their medal pursuits at the Tokyo championships. Her withdrawal represents another setback for American sprinting, which continues rebuilding following the retirement of several veteran stars.

The World Athletics Championships return to Tokyo five years after the city hosted the pandemic-delayed Olympic Games, where Thomas claimed her breakthrough 200m gold medal performance.