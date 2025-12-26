Olympic Bronze Medalist Samuel Takyi Headlines Boxing Memorial Event Sunday

Sports Education And Management (SEM) Promotions stages a 14 bout boxing card at Bukom Boxing Arena on December 28 featuring Olympic bronze medalist Samuel Takyi and national champions in what promoter Edward Coleman describes as a memorial event honouring fallen cruiserweight Ernest Akushey.

Coleman confirmed Friday that the event, branded “The Night Of Reset, Entertainment / December To Remember Gh 2025,” serves dual purposes as competitive boxing showcase and tribute to Akushey, who died September 23 following injuries sustained during a bout against Jacob Dickson eleven days earlier. The 27 year old Akushey, known by his ring name Bahubali, passed away at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, becoming the second Ghanaian boxer to die following a fight during 2025.

Takyi, who won bronze for Ghana at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and ended the country’s 29 year Olympic medal drought, returns to domestic competition after focusing on his professional career. The 24 year old featherweight from Wisdom Boxing Gym will face Isaac Dowuona of Bronx Gym in what marks his latest appearance on the local circuit since turning professional. Takyi earned his historic Olympic medal by defeating Colombia’s David Ceiber Avila in the quarterfinals before losing to eventual silver medalist Duke Ragan of the United States in the semifinals.

The main championship bout features national super welterweight titleholder Musah Rahman Lawson, who fights under the nickname Awodade, defending his belt in a 10 round contest. Lawson, a Ghana Prisons Service officer from Reformers Gym, holds a professional record of 17 wins against one loss. Coleman’s SEM Promotions signed Lawson to a three year management contract in August 2025 that includes educational scholarships, welfare packages and support services. The identity of Lawson’s opponent had not been announced at press time.

A super lightweight contest scheduled for eight rounds pits Samuel Quaye, nicknamed No Chance, against Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Jessey Lartey, known as Water Boy. Both fighters train at gyms in Accra’s traditional boxing district, with Quaye representing The Gym while Lartey fights out of Reformers Gym. The Commonwealth bronze medal Lartey earned represents one of Ghana’s recent international amateur boxing achievements.

National super bantamweight champion Daniel Otoo of Bukom Boxing Gym defends his title against Haruna Oku from Seconds Out Gym. Otoo secured the national crown through Ghana’s domestic championship system, which has produced numerous fighters who later achieved continental and world recognition.

Three international contests feature on the card, expanding the event’s scope beyond purely Ghanaian matchups. Nigerian middleweight Abdoul Baki Adamou faces Ghana’s Benjamin Abeibre in an eight round contest. Syrian heavyweight Haidarai Birak meets Benin’s Anselme Gnansingbe in a six round bout. Nigeria’s Mohammed Olalekan challenges Ghana’s Joseph Sackey in super bantamweight competition scheduled for eight rounds.

Additional domestic matchups include Michael Ansah, fighting under the moniker One Bullet from Panix Gym, against Joseph Tagoe of Wisdom Boxing Gym in super lightweight action. Prince Kamaldeen of Fit Trip Gym faces Ofoli Tetteh from Reformers Gym at featherweight. Moro Seidu of Will Power Gym meets Francis Appalo of Indigo Gym in national super lightweight competition.

The evening concludes with super middleweight action between Benedict Baddoo of Seconds Out Gym and Felix Narh of Bukom Gym, followed by super bantamweight competition pairing Inusah Lartey of Discipline Gym against Abraham Lamptey from Bukom Gym. A super middleweight contest between Mustapha Kamoko of Sea View Gym and an unnamed opponent, plus a bantamweight bout featuring Ebenezer Kolebe of Seconds Out against Jonathan Pappoe of Black Panther Gym, round out the preliminary card.

Coleman scheduled a press conference and fighter face off for Friday evening at Akoto Lante in central Accra. Official weigh ins take place Saturday at Bukom Boxing Arena, the same venue hosting Sunday’s competition. The promoter described ticket prices as moderate and announced plans for a grand after party extending into Monday morning.

The December 28 date coincides with funeral arrangements for Akushey, whose death prompted the National Sports Authority to dissolve the Ghana Boxing Authority board and establish an Interim Management Committee overseeing professional boxing. Akushey had built a following among fans from his Chorkor neighbourhood and regularly competed at Bukom Arena before his final bout.

Coleman characterised the event as appropriate for the Christmas season, stating that fans deserve enjoyment while the year’s end provides opportunity for reorganization and fresh planning entering 2026. SEM Promotions previously staged a September 12 card at Bukom Arena that featured the Dickson versus Akushey cruiserweight contest that preceded the latter’s death.

Bukom Boxing Arena, located in Accra’s historic boxing district, regularly hosts professional fight cards featuring both domestic and international competitors. The venue sits at the heart of a neighbourhood that has produced multiple world champions throughout Ghana’s boxing history. The area maintains strong cultural connections to the sport, with numerous training gyms operating within walking distance of the arena.