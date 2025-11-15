Old Vandals Association, Greater Accra Elects New Leadership; President-Elect Andy Akwetea Pledges Unity, Progress, and Restoration

The Old Vandals Association, Greater Accra Branch has elected a new set of executive officers to steer the affairs of the association for the next term. The elections took place on Friday, 14th November 2025, during the general meeting held at the 37 Military Officers Mess in Accra, attracting members from various generations of the Vandal fraternity.

Following a transparent and highly spirited election process, Mr. Andy Akwetea emerged as the President-Elect, earning the confidence of members through his commitment to restoring unity and revitalizing the association’s mission.

In his acceptance speech, President-Elect Andy Akwetea expressed profound gratitude to the fraternity for the trust reposed in him and assured members of his resolve to work closely with the National Executive Committee (NEC) to bring meaningful change and renewed energy to the association.

“Together with the National Executive Committee, we are committed to restoring Commonwealth Hall to its original glory. We will work tirelessly to bridge the widening gap between the older Vandals and the younger generation and also create job opportunities for young Vandals who are struggling to find their feet,” he emphasized.

Mr. Akwetea noted that unity, discipline and strategic development will define his administration, pledging to uphold the values and heritage of Commonwealth Hall while positioning the Old Vandals Association as an influential force in national discourse and youth development.

The newly elected officers are:

• Andy Akwetea – President-Elect

• Makafui K. Azasu – Secretary-Elect

• Charles Oduro-Frikyi – Treasurer-Elect

• Philip Antwi – Organizer-Elect

Members present commended the peaceful and well-organized election, expressing optimism that the new leadership will bring renewed cohesion and purpose to the association’s activities across the Greater Accra region.

The evening closed with solidarity messages, networking among Vandals of various year groups, and a renewed call to protect and project the legacy of Commonwealth Hall while ensuring the true meaning of a VANDAL ( i.e. Vivacious, Affable, Neighbourly, Dedicated, Altruistic and Loyal).