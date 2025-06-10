Olam Agri Wins Triple Honors at Ghana Business Awards

Olam Agri secured three awards at the Ghana Business League Awards (GBLA) ceremony in Accra.

The global food and agribusiness company received recognition for workplace wellbeing, corporate social responsibility with sustainability, and leadership excellence, according to the GBLA organizers.

The company won the Employee/Workplace Wellbeing Award, the Business Leader of the Year Award for CSR and Sustainability Initiatives, and the Outstanding CEO of the Year Award. Baibhav Biswas, Olam Agri’s Country Head for Ghana, was named the recipient of the CEO award during the event held under the theme “From Vision to Success.”

The GBLA, established in 2023, honors businesses and individuals making significant contributions to Ghana’s economic and corporate sectors. The Employee/Workplace Wellbeing Award acknowledges Olam Agri’s commitment to employee health, safety, and overall wellbeing. The Business Leader award for CSR and Sustainability recognizes the company’s sustainable practices and social development initiatives within Ghana. The Outstanding CEO award highlights leadership and strategic contributions driving the company’s operations in the country.

“These awards and nominations are a direct reflection of the hard work of our entire team in Ghana. We are deeply honoured to be recognised by the Ghana Business League and remain steadfast in our resolve to continue contributing positively to the Ghanaian economy and the communities we operate in,” Baibhav Biswas stated in his acceptance remarks.

Olam Agri maintains a significant operational presence across multiple sectors in Ghana, contributing to employment and economic development. The GBLA recognition underscores the company’s established role within the Ghanaian business landscape.