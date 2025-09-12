Olam Agri Launches Skills Initiative

Olam Agri has launched the “Raising Generations Initiative,” a flagship sustainability programme combining vocational training with tertiary education scholarships to drive economic empowerment across Ghana’s food sector. The initiative was officially unveiled at the company’s grains facility in Kpone.

The programme establishes a specialized baking school in partnership with the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training Service, targeting approximately 400 trainees in its first year. The launch took place on September 11, 2025, attended by Education Minister Iddrisu Haruna and TVET Service Director-General Dr. Eric Kofi Adzroe.

The comprehensive training curriculum emphasizes the science of baking while providing hands-on experience with modern techniques and industry advancements. Participants will receive official certification from Ghana TVET upon completion, creating pathways for formal recognition and enhanced career opportunities within the food industry.

Olam Agri, with over 33 years of global experience in agribusiness, operates a state-of-the-art wheat mill in Tema and ranks among Ghana’s leading wheat flour manufacturers. The company’s local expertise positions it strategically to address skills gaps in Ghana’s growing bakery sector.

A distinctive component of the initiative provides full tertiary scholarships for two dependents of each participating baker. The programme aims to award approximately 108 scholarships in its inaugural year, extending educational opportunities beyond immediate participants to benefit entire families and communities.

Country Head Baibhav Biswas described the initiative as “a cornerstone of our commitment to Ghana’s sustainable development,” emphasizing holistic investment in local capabilities while strengthening the food industry over the long term.

Ghana TVET Service focuses on empowering youth with requisite skills to bridge the education-industry gap, making the partnership strategically aligned with national workforce development objectives. The collaboration addresses critical skills shortages in Ghana’s expanding food processing sector.

Dr. Adzroe highlighted the programme’s entrepreneurial dimension, noting that graduates will gain skills and knowledge to start their own businesses. The TVET director emphasized vocational training’s role in creating pathways to self-sufficiency and economic growth.

Bread has evolved into one of Ghana’s most desirable staples, becoming a comfort food and symbol of hospitality in many households. This cultural significance underscores the economic potential for skilled bakers within Ghana’s domestic market.

The scholarship scheme represents unprecedented private sector investment in multi-generational development. By extending support to participants’ dependents, Olam Agri creates transformative opportunities that extend far beyond individual career advancement.

Education Minister Haruna welcomed the initiative as aligning with Ghana’s educational transformation agenda, describing it as the type of private-sector commitment that supports national goals for inclusive and equitable education.

Olam Agri has previously implemented programmes equipping bakers with practical hygiene standards and continuous support, demonstrating sustained commitment to Ghana’s bakery sector development beyond this flagship initiative.

The programme positions Ghana as a regional leader in innovative workforce development partnerships between private companies and government institutions. The model could inspire similar collaborations across West Africa’s emerging economies.

Olam Agri operates similar economic empowerment initiatives in Nigeria, indicating the company’s broader commitment to skills development across its African operations. The Ghana programme builds on proven methodologies while adapting to local market conditions and educational frameworks.

The initiative addresses youth unemployment challenges while supporting Ghana’s industrialization objectives through strategic skills development. By focusing on food processing capabilities, the programme contributes to value chain development and import substitution goals.