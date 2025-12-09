Okyenman Gyaasehene Denies Tension in Kwabeng, Calls for Arrest of Individuals Spreading Fear

The Okyenman Gyaasehene and Kwabenghene, Daasebre Ayimadu Kantamanto II, has strongly dismissed reports of tension and insecurity in the Kwabeng community, describing them as deliberate attempts by a few individuals to create fear and panic.

Speaking in an exclusive interaction, the chief revealed that certain persons had previously threatened his life until the Regional Police Commander intervened. He said the matter was discussed at a DISEC meeting, where he was asked to provide a date for resolving the issues, which he set for December 12.

Daasebre Kantamanto II insisted that the claims of chaos circulating within the community are false and aimed at inciting unnecessary apprehension.

“I have started hearing there is chaos in the community, there is no peace, and that if government fails to act and something happens, they shouldn’t be held responsible. Those saying that are just creating fear and panic. That person must be called and arrested,” he stressed.

He mentioned one Baafour Abusuapanyin Oduro Firikyi as a key instigator responsible for spreading misinformation and urged security agencies to invite him for questioning.

“If there is any tension at all, it would be from that Bafour Abusuapanyin Oduro Firikyi.He must be arrested to give answers,” he added.

The Kwabenghene reaffirmed that the town remains calm and secure.

“There is peace here. National Security and the security agencies can conduct their investigations to see if there is any tension.”

The chief also disclosed his intention to render accounts to his people, explaining progress made under his leadership. He noted reports of a group staging a demonstration with red armbands and the head of family convening residents and allegedly holding a press conference calling on the President to intervene.

Despite these developments, Daasebre Kantamanto II maintained that Kwabeng is peaceful and that the public should disregard attempts to paint a negative picture of the community.

He called on authorities to act swiftly against individuals spreading false alarms, which he believes threaten the cohesion and stability of the town.