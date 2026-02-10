Okudzeto Backs Bawumia To Lead NPP’s 2028 Comeback

Former Deputy Minister of Information under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, Hon. Curtis Perry Okudzeto, has expressed strong confidence in the party’s newly elected flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as the most formidable candidate capable of reclaiming power from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2028 general elections. In an interview with our news team at Mafi Adidome in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region, Mr. Okudzeto emphasized that Dr. Bawumia possesses the right vision, experience, and strategic depth to propel Ghana to the next level.

Mr. Okudzeto, who toured parts of the Volta Region during the NPP’s presidential primaries on Saturday, January 29, 2026, noted that the peaceful and orderly nature of the elections was commendable. He praised the party’s electoral management and assured that the NPP would continue to refine its processes to deepen democratic participation across the country. According to him, the primaries were not only a testament to the party’s organizational strength but also a clear signal of its readiness to unify and mobilize for the future.

In the Volta Region, Dr. Bryan Acheampong emerged as the surprise frontrunner with 5,234 votes, followed by Dr. Bawumia with 4,093 votes. Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyepong placed third with 1,982 votes, while Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and Hon. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong trailed with 125 and 46 votes, respectively. Despite placing second in the region, Dr. Bawumia’s overall performance secured him the flagbearer position, and Mr. Okudzeto believes this outcome sets the stage for a strong national campaign.

He urged the rank and file of the NPP to rally behind Dr. Bawumia, stressing that unity and collective support are essential to prosecuting the party’s agenda for 2028. Mr. Okudzeto described the results as part of the political process and called on all members to put internal competition behind them and focus on building a cohesive front. He emphasized that the party’s strength lies in its ability to consolidate efforts and present a united vision to the Ghanaian electorate.

In his remarks, Mr. Okudzeto reiterated that Dr. Bawumia’s leadership is not only inclusive but also deeply rooted in the NPP tradition. He dismissed any suggestions that Dr. Bawumia would marginalize regions like Volta, affirming that the Vice President has consistently demonstrated a national outlook in his policies and engagements. According to him, Dr. Bawumia’s track record as Vice President reflects a commitment to equitable development, and his presidency would be no different.

As the NPP transitions from its internal contest to national mobilization, Hon. Curtis Perry Okudzeto’s endorsement of Dr. Bawumia signals a call to action for party faithful across the country. With the 2028 elections on the horizon, the former Deputy Minister believes that the party’s renewed focus, strategic clarity, and grassroots engagement will be key to reclaiming governance and delivering transformative leadership for Ghana.