Okuapemhene Rallies Chiefs, Citizens To Defend Ghana’s Environment, Heritage

At the grand durbar of the 199th Akuapem Odwira Festival, Okuapemhene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo issued a passionate call to action, urging Ghanaians to unite in the fight against illegal mining, locally known as galamsey. Describing the campaign as a “war” to reclaim the environment, he called on traditional leaders to spearhead efforts to protect Ghana’s natural resources and cultural legacy for future generations.

The festival, which drew thousands of attendees from across Ghana and the diaspora, celebrated the vibrant traditions of Akuapem and other Ghanaian cultures. Amid the festivities, the Okuapemhene voiced concern over the erosion of indigenous languages, customs, and values—warning that inaction by traditional authorities could lead to the loss of national identity.

He condemned the destructive impact of galamsey, framing it as a dual threat to both the environment and Ghana’s cultural survival. Chiefs, he emphasized, must take a leading role in mobilizing their communities to confront this crisis.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale echoed the call for leadership and unity. He highlighted the enduring role of chiefs as custodians of tradition, mediators, and pillars of justice. However, he cautioned that unresolved chieftaincy disputes—often rooted in questions of legitimacy and the lack of codified customary laws—continue to undermine national cohesion.

To address this, the Yagbonwura urged the government and the National House of Chiefs to accelerate efforts to formalize succession and customary practices. Clear legal frameworks, he argued, would foster justice, reduce conflict, and safeguard Ghana’s cultural heritage.

Eastern Regional Minister Rita Akosua Adjei Awaitey also addressed the gathering, encouraging the people of Akuapem to set aside divisions and embrace unity during the Odwira celebrations. She reiterated the urgency of tackling illegal mining and praised the Akuapem Traditional Council for its environmental stewardship. The Minister called on all traditional authorities to collaborate with government in the ongoing battle against galamsey.