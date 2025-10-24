Okraku Sets Sights on World Cup Glory with Black Stars

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has declared winning the FIFA World Cup as his ultimate ambition, setting an audacious target as the Black Stars prepare for their fifth appearance at football’s biggest tournament in 2026.

Speaking recently about Ghana’s qualification for the World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Okraku expressed his desire to see the four-time African champions lift the trophy under his leadership. The Black Stars secured their place with a 1-0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, finishing top of their qualifying group with 25 points from ten matches.

This bold vision comes after Ghana bounced back from a disappointing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign where they failed to reach the continental tournament for the first time in two decades. The World Cup qualification represents a significant redemption for both Okraku’s administration and head coach Otto Addo, who faced intense pressure following the AFCON failure.

In a surprising show of confidence in his technical team, Okraku expressed bewilderment over ongoing debates about Otto Addo’s future, stating he’s going nowhere despite the earlier setback. The GFA President’s backing proved prescient, as Addo has now made history as the first coach to lead Ghana to back-to-back World Cup qualifications, having previously guided the team to Qatar 2022.

However, Okraku has drawn a firm line regarding player selection for the upcoming tournament. He issued a stern warning that players who previously declined to represent Ghana will not be considered, emphasizing that only those who have shown genuine commitment and pride in the national team will be welcomed. This stance comes as several foreign-born players, including Eddie Nketiah, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Francis Amuzu, have expressed renewed interest following Ghana’s qualification.

“Players who have not shown enough commitment to the Ghanaian flag will not be part of us,” Okraku told 3Sports in a recent interview. “If we have approached you before and you turned us down, if you’ve shown a lack of respect or refused to play for Ghana in the past, count yourself out”.

The debate over local versus foreign-based players has intensified in recent weeks, with some fans and pundits advocating for increased opportunities for home-based talent. Okraku has weighed into this discussion as well, though he maintains that selection ultimately depends on merit and commitment rather than geography alone.

Ghana’s qualification campaign showcased the team’s resilience after a rocky 2024. The Black Stars ended a six-match winless streak with emphatic victories over Chad and Madagascar in March, recording a 5-0 thrashing at the Accra Sports Stadium followed by a 3-0 triumph in Morocco. These results reignited national confidence and demonstrated the strength of Ghanaian football despite earlier setbacks.

Looking ahead to the tournament, Okraku recently met with US Embassy and Canadian High Commission officials alongside Sports Minister to discuss visa arrangements for Ghanaian football fans. The delegation included technical advisors and senior ministry directors, reflecting the government’s commitment to ensuring smooth travel for supporters.

Ghana will learn their group stage opponents on December 5 when the official draw takes place. The Black Stars have participated in the World Cup four times previously, in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022, with their best performance coming in 2010 when they reached the quarterfinals in South Africa.

While winning the World Cup represents an enormous challenge for any African nation, Okraku’s ambition signals a refusal to settle for modest expectations. Whether that boldness translates into on-field success remains to be seen, but the GFA President has made clear he intends to dream big as Ghana prepares for North America.

For now, the focus shifts to final preparations, tactical refinements, and ensuring the right mix of talent and commitment fills the Black Stars squad when they take the field in 2026.