Okraku: Don’t Write Off Ghana at World Cup

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has urged the public not to dismiss the Black Stars’ chances at the 2026 World Cup, saying the team carries enough quality to compete against any opponent in the tournament.

Speaking on the Delay Show, Okraku argued that football history is full of outcomes that defied expectation and insisted Ghana deserves to be considered a genuine contender rather than a team simply making up the numbers.

“You can never rule out any football nation, Ghana inclusive,” he said, noting that tournaments have repeatedly seen favoured sides fall while less-fancied teams rose to win.

Okraku also moved to settle a long-running controversy over his alleged influence on player call-ups, firmly denying that he plays any role in squad selection. He said the list of players assembled by the technical team reaches him the same way it reaches ordinary Ghanaians.

According to him, he often learns about squad announcements through social media and has no involvement in determining who makes the cut. He said coaches are accountable to the GFA’s executive committee members, who carry out that oversight role independently.

The GFA president made clear that preparation for the tournament has been deliberate and purposeful. He described Ghana’s approach in combative terms, expressing full confidence that the team is ready to compete for results in every match.

Ghana has been placed in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia. The Black Stars open their 2026 World Cup campaign against Panama.