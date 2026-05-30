Okocha still holds World Cup single-game dribble record

Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha holds the record for the most successful dribbles in a single World Cup match, completing 15 against Italy at the 1994 tournament, FIFA says.

Okocha produced the display in Nigeria’s round-of-16 tie against Italy at the 1994 World Cup in the United States, gliding past defenders including Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Costacurta. The Super Eagles lost 2-1 to two late Roberto Baggio goals, but the dribbling mark, drawn from Opta data, has stood for more than three decades.

He sits ahead of Brazil’s Jairzinho and England’s Paul Gascoigne, who each managed 13 in a single match, with Eusébio, Johan Cruyff, Sandro Mazzola, Reinhard Libuda, Diego Maradona and Jamal Musiala among those on 12.

FIFA data also shows Lionel Messi has completed the most successful take-ons in World Cup history, 125, while Maradona holds the single-tournament record with 53 at Mexico 1986.

Widely regarded as one of Africa’s most skilful players, Okocha’s performance against Italy remains one of the World Cup’s most memorable individual displays.