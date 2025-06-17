OKESS Student, Stepfather’s Firearms Case Adjourned to August

The Mampongteng District Court has postponed the high-profile case involving an Osei Kyeretwie SHS student and his pastor stepfather to 5 August, marking the latest delay in proceedings.

The adjournment resulted from the absence of presiding magistrate Natacha Abena Tuffuor, who is currently on leave.

The 16-year-old student and Daniel Owusu Baafi face charges under Section 192 of Ghana’s Criminal Offences Act for unlawful firearm possession. Prosecutors allege the teenager was caught with a locally manufactured pistol on school premises on 14 May, leading to his stepfather’s subsequent arrest. Baafi has denied ownership, claiming the weapon belonged to his deceased uncle and was stored in a room later occupied by the student.

Both defendants remain on bail—GHS 50,000 for the student and GHS 30,000 for the stepfather, each requiring two sureties. The case has drawn attention to firearm proliferation in educational institutions, with security analysts noting increased seizures of weapons in Ghanaian schools this year. Legal experts anticipate the next hearing may address forensic evidence regarding the pistol’s origins and usage history.