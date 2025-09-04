Okaishie Mantse Links Peace to Development During Homowo

Okaishie Mantse Nii Tetteh Addy Obaklante II called for peace, unity, and development during the traditional Kpoikpoi sprinkling ceremony, emphasizing that peaceful coexistence remains essential for attracting meaningful development projects to the community.

Speaking during the sacred ritual that marks the climax of the Homowo Festival celebrations, the traditional leader stressed the importance of respecting cultural traditions and maintaining harmony among community members as foundations for progress.

The Mantse’s message comes as this year’s Homowo celebrations have been marred by violent incidents in some Ga communities, with tragic clashes in Teshie that claimed lives and disrupted traditional ceremonies. His call for peace appears particularly timely given these recent disturbances across the Greater Accra Region.

Nii Obaklante II praised President John Dramani Mahama’s leadership, attributing the country’s current stability to the President’s extensive political experience. Mahama, who was sworn in as Ghana’s president in January 2025 after winning the 2024 elections, brings decades of political experience having served as Member of Parliament, Vice President, and previously as President from 2012 to 2017.

The traditional leader drew parallels between President Mahama’s political progression and his own journey through traditional leadership ranks, from Asafoatse to Mantse. He emphasized that experience and loyalty serve as crucial qualities for effective leadership at both national and traditional levels.

According to the Okaishie Mantse, the President’s political journey through various positions mirrors the traditional pathway of advancement within Ga customary leadership structures. This progression, he argued, provides leaders with comprehensive understanding of governance challenges and community needs.

The Mantse commended President Mahama and his administration for achievements during their first eight months in office, highlighting visible improvements in national stability and development initiatives. The current government has appointed 42 ministers and launched various development programs across different sectors.

He appealed to Okaishie residents to demonstrate love and unity, creating conducive environments for implementing development projects. The traditional leader emphasized that peaceful communities attract investment and government attention for infrastructure and social programs.

The Homowo Festival, celebrated annually by the Ga people, commemorates their ancestors’ victory over hunger and famine, with “Homowo” literally meaning “to hoot at hunger” in the Ga language. The festival involves traditional ceremonies including the sprinkling of Kpoikpoi, a special food made from corn.

Nii Obaklante II’s emphasis on cultural respect aligns with broader efforts by traditional authorities to preserve Ga customs while promoting modernization. Various Ga traditional leaders have launched this year’s Homowo celebrations with similar calls for peace and unity.

The Mantse’s support for President Mahama reflects broader traditional authority endorsement of the current administration’s approach to governance and development. Traditional leaders across Ghana have increasingly emphasized collaboration between customary institutions and modern government structures.

His appeal for Ghanaian support for the President suggests recognition of the challenges facing the country and the need for national unity to address economic and social issues. The traditional leader positioned community peace as directly linked to national development success.

The timing of these remarks during Homowo celebrations provides cultural significance, as the festival represents renewal, hope, and community solidarity among the Ga people. Traditional leaders often use such occasions to address contemporary issues while maintaining cultural continuity.

For the Okaishie community, the Mantse’s message reinforces the connection between local peace and broader development aspirations. His leadership seeks to position the area as a model for how traditional communities can contribute to national progress through unity and cultural preservation.

The traditional leader’s comments reflect ongoing efforts by Ga leaders to balance respect for ancestral traditions with adaptation to modern governance and development needs. This approach seeks to maintain cultural identity while embracing beneficial changes.

As Homowo celebrations continue across Ga communities, Nii Obaklante II’s call for peace resonates with broader themes of unity and progress that characterize this year’s festival observances throughout the Greater Accra Region.