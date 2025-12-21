Okaikwei North Chiefs Reject Planned Youth Protest, Warn Against Bid to Oust MCE

Traditional authorities in the Okaikwei North Municipality have publicly rejected a planned youth demonstration calling for the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive, Honourable Christian Tetteh Badger, who was endorsed and sworn into office in May warning that the action threatens peace and stability and lacks broad stakeholder support.

At a press conference held by the Achimota Traditional Authority and read by Duahu Collins Cudjie, secretary to the Niiboiman Manste, chiefs, queen mothers and opinion leaders said they do not support the protest scheduled for Friday, Dec. 19, 2025.

“It has come to our attention that certain youths within the municipality are organizing a demonstration calling for the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive,” the statement said. “We wish to state unequivocally that we do not support or agree with the actions or demands of these youths.”

The traditional leaders said the decision to call for the MCE’s removal was taken without adequate consultation with key stakeholders, including traditional authorities. They cited a prior appeal by the Okaikwei North Member of Parliament urging the youth to suspend the protest to allow for further deliberations toward a peaceful resolution.

The youths’ decision to proceed despite that appeal, the statement said, amounted to “insubordination and disrespect to the office of the MP.”

The chiefs and queen mothers called on national and local authorities to intervene to halt the demonstration and urged the organizers to seek an audience with traditional leaders, opinion leaders and other stakeholders to address any grievances through dialogue.

They also stressed that the municipality is not a political party office but operates under the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, adding that decisions affecting the MCE are a shared responsibility among local government, traditional authorities and religious leaders.

“No one group of people can take a decision as important as this,” the statement said.

The leaders described the planned protest as a direct challenge to established authority and a potential threat to community peace. They announced a firm resolve to prevent the demonstration from taking place on traditional lands and issued what they called a “strict directive” discouraging “any respectable youth” from participating.

“The peace, unity, and progress of our municipality must be preserved at all costs,” the statement said, urging residents to respect traditional authority and democratic processes and calling on the youth to pursue constructive engagement within established frameworks.

The traditional leaders also appealed to the Ministry of Local Government to take note of their decision and support efforts to maintain peace and order in the municipality.

The statement was signed by several traditional rulers and leaders, including Nii Ayi Bonte Adams II, Achimota Mantse; Nii Boi IV, Abeka Mantse; Nii Ayi Mensah Okropong I, Niiboiman Mantse; Naa Korkoi Aflasu II, Abofu Manye; Ni Armah, Abofu Dzaasetse; and Sariki Rashid Dombo, Achimota Zongo Chief.