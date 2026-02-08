Oils and Fats Remain Inflation Pressure Point Despite Broader Food Price Cooling

Even as broader food inflation shows signs of cooling, oils and fats remain a stubborn pressure point in Ghanaian kitchens, with year on year prices up 24.7 percent in January 2026, according to data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

From frying tilapia and yam balls to simmering spicy stews for banku or fufu, cooking oils and fats are at the heart of daily cooking across Ghana. For households, vendors and small restaurants alike, the cost of palm oil, vegetable oils and margarine shapes budgets and menus, making even modest price changes immediately visible in kitchen expenses and meal preparation decisions.

The trend over the past year has been dramatic for this essential food category. Early in 2025, oils and fats surged past 50 percent inflation during mid year, reflecting global supply pressures and rising import costs that pushed prices to unprecedented levels. By December 2025, prices had eased slightly to 25.5 percent, but January 2026 shows little relief, with households still paying nearly a quarter more than they did at the start of 2025.

The persistent elevation in oils and fats prices stands in sharp contrast to the broader food inflation picture. Overall food inflation declined to 3.9 percent in January 2026 from 4.9 percent in December 2025, largely driven by improved supply conditions and moderated price movements among key staples. Prices of several fresh food items including garden eggs, tomatoes, okro and pawpaw declined significantly, helping moderate the overall food inflation rate.

However, the GSS identified vegetable oil as one of the major contributors to inflation alongside charcoal, green plantain, smoked herrings, ginger and accommodation services, which recorded relatively high price pressures during the January measurement period. This category specific inflation highlights how headline numbers can mask significant price pressures affecting specific household essentials.

For consumers, higher oil prices touch the heart of daily cooking. Favorite dishes such as jollof rice, a quick plate of Indomie or noodles, a steaming serving of banku with stew, or fried eggs for breakfast all now cost more to prepare than they did a year ago. This staple ingredient is unavoidable in most households, and its rising cost is felt across nearly every meal served in Ghanaian homes.

The elevated prices for oils and fats reflect complex dynamics in both global and domestic markets. Ghana spent approximately $203 million on animal and vegetable fats and oils in 2023, with broader estimates suggesting total oil import costs could reach GH¢11 billion annually when combined domestic and imported volumes are factored, according to previous GSS trade data.

Indonesia, Turkey and Malaysia are the leading suppliers of vegetable fats and oils to Ghana, together accounting for the vast majority of imports. In value terms, Indonesia constitutes the largest supplier, comprising approximately 60 percent of total imports, while Turkey holds the second position with about 27 percent of imports. This concentrated import dependence makes Ghana vulnerable to global price fluctuations, foreign exchange rate movements and supply chain disruptions.

Global vegetable oil markets experienced significant volatility in 2024 and 2025, driven by production challenges in major producing countries, rising demand for biofuels, extreme weather events affecting palm oil plantations in Southeast Asia, and trade restrictions imposed by some exporting nations. These global dynamics have translated into sustained high prices for Ghanaian consumers despite some moderation from peak levels.

Domestically, Ghana produces palm oil, particularly in the Western, Central and Eastern regions, but production volumes remain insufficient to meet national demand. Local production faces challenges including aging plantations, limited access to improved seedlings, inadequate processing infrastructure and competition for land from other crops and urban development. These constraints limit the capacity of domestic production to buffer against import price shocks.

The depreciation of the Ghana cedi against major trading currencies has compounded the impact of global price increases. Although the cedi showed some stability in late 2025, it depreciated approximately 4 percent against the US dollar in January 2026, according to Bank of Ghana data. This currency movement directly affects the landed cost of imported oils and fats, pushing up retail prices even when global prices remain relatively stable.

Distribution and logistics costs within Ghana also contribute to final consumer prices for oils and fats. Transport expenses, storage costs, trading margins and retail markup all add layers to the price structure. While transport costs overall have declined in recent months, the impact on specific product categories varies depending on supply chain characteristics and market structures.

The elevated cost of oils and fats has ripple effects across the economy. Street food vendors, chop bars and small restaurants operate on thin profit margins and rising oil costs force difficult choices between raising prices, reducing portion sizes or absorbing costs that squeeze already limited earnings. For low income households spending a high proportion of income on food, persistent increases in cooking oil prices erode purchasing power and force adjustments in meal preparation and consumption patterns.

Some households have responded by switching between oil types, moving from more expensive vegetable oils to less costly alternatives when available, reducing the amount of oil used in cooking, or preparing meals less frequently that require deep frying or substantial oil use. However, these adjustments have limits given the central role of oils and fats in Ghanaian cuisine and cooking practices.

Government policy interventions could potentially moderate prices through measures including reducing import duties on edible oils, supporting expansion of domestic palm oil production through improved seedling distribution and extension services, investing in processing infrastructure to reduce post harvest losses and improve quality, and ensuring competitive market structures that prevent excessive margins at different points in the value chain.

From what people cook to how they shop to the flavors that fill Ghanaian kitchens, the price of oils and fats continues to shape daily life and household budgets across the country. While broader inflation has eased dramatically to historic lows, the stubborn elevation of cooking oil prices represents an ongoing challenge for household food security and living standards, particularly for lower income families who spend proportionally more on food and have less capacity to absorb price increases.