OilDynamics Joins African Mining Week as Associate Sponsor

Engineering firm OilDynamics has signed on as an Associate Sponsor for African Mining Week 2025, positioning itself to expand operations across North Africa at the continent’s premier mining and energy conference.

The three-day event, scheduled for October 1-3 at Cape Town International Convention Centre, will host more than 2,000 delegates from over 50 countries representing 300 companies. Government officials, investors, industry executives, and technology experts will gather to explore investment opportunities and sustainable growth in Africa’s extractive sectors.

This year’s conference theme, “From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa’s Mineral Wealth,” reflects Africa’s strategic shift from raw material export toward local processing and value addition. The initiative aligns with continental industrialization goals and represents a significant departure from traditional resource extraction models.

OilDynamics, which specializes in pumping and artificial lift systems for oil, gas, and geothermal applications, plans to leverage the platform to strengthen its North African presence. The company is actively pursuing projects in Tunisia and Libya while maintaining operations with Algeria’s national oil company, Sonatrach.

Company representatives will participate in panel discussions and networking sessions, demonstrating how their technologies enhance extraction efficiency and energy infrastructure development. These improvements directly support mining operations and broader industrial growth across the region.

The conference program includes keynote speeches, project showcases, investor networking sessions, and deal-making forums designed to facilitate strategic partnerships. A dedicated Women in Leadership Forum will promote gender inclusion and connect female leaders from mining, energy, and finance sectors with global investors.

African Mining Week 2025 will be co-located with African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025, creating an integrated platform that explores synergies between mining and energy sectors. Organizers say this joint approach accelerates Africa’s transition toward value-added mineral processing while fostering sustainable development.

The conference emphasizes technological innovation and sustainable mining practices that support Africa’s industrial and energy requirements. These initiatives connect extractive industries with broader economic development objectives across the continent.

Event organizers report strong interest from international investors seeking exposure to African mining opportunities, particularly in critical minerals essential for global energy transition technologies. The gathering provides companies like OilDynamics with comprehensive networking opportunities to engage key stakeholders and influence sector development.

Registration and sponsorship information is available at african-miningweek.com.