Oil Tops US$84 as China Halts Fuel Exports and Hormuz Traffic Stalls

Global oil prices surged to their highest level since July 2024 on Thursday as China ordered its largest refiners to suspend fuel exports and tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained at a near standstill, compounding fears of a prolonged energy supply crunch driven by the US-Iran conflict.

Brent crude extended four days of gains, rising to around $82.76 a barrel on Wednesday and pushing further Thursday, with the benchmark jumping approximately 15% to around $84 per barrel, its highest since July 2024. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude tracked the move higher, trading near $75 to $77 per barrel. Brent has risen 36% since the start of 2026, according to London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) data, as markets price in the risk of a protracted disruption to Gulf energy flows.

The sharpest single development to hit markets Thursday was Beijing’s order to its top oil refiners to suspend diesel and gasoline exports. Officials from China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s top economic planning body, met refinery executives and verbally called for an immediate temporary suspension of refined product shipments. The refiners were asked to stop signing new contracts and to negotiate the cancellation of already-agreed shipments. The directive covers PetroChina, Sinopec, CNOOC, Sinochem Group and private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical. Jet fuel for international flight refuelling, bonded marine bunkering and supplies to Hong Kong and Macau are exempt from the suspension.

The Middle East was the source of 57% of China’s direct seaborne crude imports in 2025, according to analytics firm Kpler, making it heavily exposed to Hormuz disruptions. With virtually no oil or fuel making its way out of the Persian Gulf since US and Israeli attacks began at the weekend, refiners from Japan to Indonesia and India have begun cutting back run rates and suspending exports.

China ranks third in Asia for seaborne fuel exports, behind South Korea and Singapore. Its withdrawal from export markets tightens an already stressed regional supply picture, with analysts warning of knock-on shortages across import-dependent economies in Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

On the demand-side, data released Wednesday from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed US crude inventories rose by 3.5 million barrels in the most recent reporting period, providing a modest buffer against near-term shocks. Analysts, however, cautioned that inventory levels have ceased to be the dominant price driver, with geopolitical risk now firmly in control of market direction.

Bank of America analysts warned that a prolonged Strait closure could push Brent above $100 per barrel, while UBS said it was possible the market was facing a material disruption that could send Brent spot prices above $120 per barrel. Standard Chartered raised its 2026 annual Brent forecast from $63.50 to $70, with its first-quarter estimate revised to $74, citing asymmetric upside risk if the conflict worsens.

Trump’s announcement that the US Development Finance Corporation would provide political risk insurance for ships transiting the Strait, and a pledge of US Navy escorts if needed, offered temporary relief earlier in the week but has not been sufficient to restore normal shipping volumes. Saudi Aramco is attempting to reroute some crude exports via the Red Sea to bypass the Strait entirely.

For Ghana, which relies entirely on imports for refined petroleum products, the price shock is expected to feed directly into domestic pump prices when the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) opens its next fortnightly pricing window on March 15. With the cedi already under pressure from global dollar strength, the combination of higher crude costs and tighter refined product availability could produce the most significant fuel price increase Ghana has seen since 2022.