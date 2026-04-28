Oil Tops US$111 as Hormuz Uncertainty Drives a Global Confidence Crisis

Brent crude has climbed above $111 per barrel, and the driving force is no longer just physical disruption. It is the collapse of confidence in the world’s most critical energy corridor.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures traded 2.7 percent higher at $111.09 per barrel on Tuesday as investors parsed fresh signals from United States and Iran negotiations, with uncertainty over potential de-escalation keeping markets on edge.

The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passage through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flows, has been functionally closed or severely constrained since the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on 28 February 2026. Brent surged more than 55 percent from around $72 a barrel at the start of the conflict to nearly $120 at its peak, with March recording one of the largest single-month price increases on record.

Iran has offered proposals to reopen the strait, and partial diplomatic signals have periodically sent prices lower. But each moment of apparent progress has unravelled. Iran submitted a new proposal to the US for reopening the strait, while suggesting that nuclear talks be deferred. However, President Donald Trump cancelled plans for a second round of negotiations after Iran refused to hold direct talks. Iran’s president subsequently warned that Tehran would not enter what he described as forced negotiations, and insisted the US naval blockade at Iranian ports would need to end before any agreement could be reached.

Before the conflict began, the Strait of Hormuz saw an average of 129 ship transits each day. Oil tankers and cargo vessels continue to queue in the waterway, while tit-for-tat vessel seizures by both the US and Iran have kept shipping in a state of near paralysis.

Even if hostilities ended immediately, analysts estimate it would take at least four to six months for oil markets to stabilise, citing the need to clear mines, ease tanker congestion, and gradually restart production and refining operations. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has described the ongoing disruption as the largest energy supply shock on record.

The market consequences extend far beyond trading floors. Average petrol prices in the United States have risen roughly 27 percent since the start of the conflict. For import-dependent economies across Africa, including Ghana, where petroleum costs shape transportation, food prices, and inflation, prolonged disruption to Hormuz flows translates directly into higher costs for ordinary households.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US benchmark, has advanced alongside Brent, trading above $98 per barrel, with analysts warning that without a sustained restoration of flows through the strait, prices may need to rise further as global inventories are drawn toward critical levels.

The central question for markets is no longer whether a deal is possible. It is whether ships can move consistently and safely enough to restore the confidence on which stable global energy supply depends.