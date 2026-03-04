Oil Tops $84 and South Korea’s KOSPI Sheds $430bn in Iran War Selloff

Global financial markets deepened their losses on Wednesday as the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran entered its fourth day, with oil hitting a 19-month high, Asian equities suffering their worst session in years, and analysts warning that investors are still pricing in too optimistic an outcome.

Brent crude futures climbed above $83 a barrel, touching $85.12 during intraday trading, their highest level since July 2024. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose in tandem, reaching $77.58 at its peak. The two benchmarks have now risen more than 17% and 16% respectively since the start of the conflict last Friday.

Iran’s attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure pushed prices further on Wednesday after Iranian forces struck oil and product storage at Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates and a fuel tank at Oman’s Duqm port, extending the conflict beyond the already disrupted Strait of Hormuz to alternative Gulf export routes.

Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil, has fallen sharply. Qatar has halted liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and Saudi Arabia shut its Ras Tanura refinery after debris from an intercepted drone caused damage at the facility.

The selloff hit Asia with particular force. South Korea’s KOSPI index fell more than 10% in a single session, wiping out an estimated $430 billion in market value in its steepest single-day decline since the 2008 global financial crisis. Wall Street’s S&P 500, which closed near 6,878 before the conflict began on Friday, dropped sharply at the open on Monday before paring some losses, while the STOXX 600 fell close to 5% and London’s FTSE 100 shed more than 1.5% over the same period.

Analysts are split on where prices go from here. Goldman Sachs head of oil research Daan Struyven said the current price levels suggest markets are betting on a disruption lasting approximately four weeks. Without sustained supply disruptions, Goldman Sachs estimates Brent’s fair value at around $65 a barrel. Should the conflict extend beyond that window and force demand destruction, prices could push into triple digits.

Bernstein raised its 2026 Brent assumption to $80 a barrel from $65, but said prices could reach between $120 and $150 in an extreme scenario of prolonged conflict.

President Donald Trump sought to stabilise shipping sentiment on Tuesday, announcing that the US Development Finance Corporation would provide political risk insurance and guarantees for maritime trade through the Gulf, and that the US Navy would begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible. Oil prices eased from session highs following the announcement.

Nigel Green, chief executive of financial advisory firm deVere Group, warned that markets were still underestimating the potential fallout. “Investors appear to be assuming the conflict will remain limited and short-lived,” he said. “Geopolitical shocks tied to global energy supply rarely unfold in such a tidy way.”