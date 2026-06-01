Oil Surges Past $97 As Iran Reportedly Halts Talks

Oil prices surged Monday after Iranian government aligned media reported Tehran was halting talks with Washington, reviving fears of prolonged disruption to global oil supplies.

Brent crude climbed as much as 7.3 percent to above $97 a barrel, a jump of roughly $6 and its highest level since mid May. United States West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose as much as 8.5 percent to nearly $95.

The reported breakdown reversed weeks of declines built on hopes that the United States and Iran were nearing a deal to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway that carries about a fifth of the world’s oil.

Before Monday’s spike, Brent had tumbled around 19 percent during May, its worst month since the coronavirus pandemic, as traders bet on a lasting ceasefire and a partial reopening of the strait. Even after that slide, the benchmark stayed roughly 44 percent higher than a year earlier.

The conflict began on 28 February, when the United States and Israel struck Iranian military and nuclear sites. Iran responded by closing the Strait of Hormuz, and the route has stayed effectively shut, with almost no commercial shipping passing through.

A conditional ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation has held since 8 April and has been extended repeatedly, though skirmishes continued. Just over a week ago, President Donald Trump said a deal was largely negotiated, describing a proposed memorandum that would reopen the strait and require Iran to clear mines within 30 days.

Monday’s reported halt cast fresh doubt on that timeline. Analysts had already cautioned that any reopening would likely be partial, given heavy damage to Gulf refineries, pipelines and port infrastructure during the fighting.

Bob Parker, senior adviser at the International Capital Markets Association, said prices would probably hold near current levels “at least for the next couple of months” until a durable deal emerges.

Traders now face competing pressures. A swift return to negotiations could ease supply fears, while a deeper rupture risks driving prices higher and straining already depleted global inventories.