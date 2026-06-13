Oil Rebound Lifts Ghana Growth as Tech Surges

Ghana’s economy grew 6.4 percent in the first quarter, the statistics office said, lifted mainly by oil and mining bouncing back from a steep slump a year earlier.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) put growth at 6.4 percent, up from 6.2 percent in the same quarter of 2025. Much of the pickup sat in the extractive sector. Oil and gas grew 7.0 percent after contracting 25.8 percent a year earlier, while industry as a whole expanded 6.9 percent, up from 4.1 percent. Mining rebounded 10.7 percent.

The number most cited since the release was technology. Information and Communication grew 25.2 percent, holding its place as the fastest growing subsector, close to double its pace a year earlier. It sits within services, the largest single driver, which grew 7.1 percent and accounted for 48.3 percent of total growth. Transport and storage added 13 percent and trade 7 percent.

Growth was not broad in every corner. Water and sewerage shrank 3.7 percent, the only subsector to contract outright, and agriculture slowed to 4.0 percent from 6.6 percent a year earlier. Accommodation and food services also weakened, a sign that parts of the consumer economy lagged the rebound in oil rigs and mines.

Cooling prices helped. The GDP deflator, a broad gauge of price change, fell to 4.1 percent, and Government Statistician Alhassan Iddrisu linked the result to lower inflation and a steadier cedi. In value terms, gross domestic product (GDP) reached GH¢57.4 billion, up from GH¢53.9 billion.

Officials pointed to non oil output, which grew 6.3 percent, as proof that activity was broad based beyond petroleum. One figure cuts against the diversification story. Stripped of oil, growth came in below the 8.0 percent of a year earlier, which suggests the headline rise owed more to oil’s recovery than to faster underlying momentum.

Iddrisu pressed for steadier macroeconomic conditions, faster infrastructure and deeper digital investment, and flagged fishing, hospitality and water as laggards that need attention. The estimates are provisional and may be revised, with the next release covering the second quarter.