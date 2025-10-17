Oil Prices Tumble Below US$61 Amid Rising Supply Concerns

Brent crude oil futures slipped below $61 per barrel on Friday, marking a five-month low and heading toward a third consecutive weekly decline as traders braced for potential increases in global supply. The downturn comes as diplomatic efforts between the United States and Russia raise questions about future oil market dynamics.

Brent fell to $60.67 per barrel on October 17, 2025, down 0.64% from the previous day, while over the past month, Brent’s price has fallen 10.04%. The benchmark has shed nearly 8% in October alone, positioning it for its longest weekly losing streak since March.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, Hungary, to discuss the war in Ukraine after the two men had a lengthy phone call. The announcement, coming within two weeks according to Trump’s timeline, has sparked speculation among energy traders that any breakthrough in peace negotiations could ease Western sanctions on Russian oil exports, potentially flooding global markets with additional supply.

The diplomatic developments have created uncertainty around Russian oil flows, particularly as India, the world’s third largest oil consumer, navigates complex trade pressures. While Trump said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that he would wind down Russian oil purchases, Indian officials have not confirmed such commitments. Indian refiners said that the government has not yet asked them to stop Russian oil imports, and imports from Russia slid from over 2 million barrels per day in June to 1.6 million bpd in September, but a trend reversal can be observed in early October.

Adding pressure to prices, crude oil inventories in the United States increased by 3.5 million barrels during the week ending October 10, signaling weaker demand in the world’s largest oil consuming nation. This follows a similar build of 3.7 million barrels the previous week, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration.

Trade tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to cloud the demand outlook for crude oil. Trump’s ongoing tariff disputes with China, which remains a critical driver of global oil consumption, have raised concerns about slower economic growth and reduced energy needs. The combination of supply worries and demand uncertainties has created a challenging environment for oil producers.

The US Energy Information Administration forecast that the Brent crude oil price will fall to an average of $62 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $52/b in 2026, reflecting expectations of rising inventories and continued production growth from non-OPEC+ countries.

The market’s attention now shifts to whether diplomatic progress between Trump and Putin materializes into concrete outcomes that could reshape global energy flows. For Ghana and other oil-importing nations in West Africa, sustained lower prices could provide relief for transportation and manufacturing sectors, though they also reflect broader economic headwinds that may dampen trade opportunities.

Industry analysts suggest the coming weeks will prove critical as geopolitical developments intersect with fundamental supply and demand factors. Any significant breakthrough in Ukraine peace talks could accelerate the downward pressure on prices, while escalation or stalled negotiations might provide temporary support to crude markets.