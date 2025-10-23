Oil Prices Surge 5 Percent on Fresh US Sanctions Against Russia

Oil prices rose 5 percent on Thursday after the United States imposed sanctions on major Russian energy companies Rosneft and Lukoil, forcing major buyers in China and India to seek alternative suppliers.

Brent crude futures climbed $3.39, or 5.4 percent, to $65.98 a barrel, while United States West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased $3.31, or 5.7 percent, to $61.81 on October 23. The futures initially jumped more than $2 a barrel immediately after the sanctions were unveiled, gaining additional support from a surprise decline in US crude stockpiles.

The sanctions mean refiners in China and India, which are major buyers of Russian oil, will need to seek alternative suppliers to avoid exclusion from the Western banking system, according to Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. India became the largest buyer of discounted seaborne Russian crude following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Industry sources indicated on Thursday that Indian refiners are likely to sharply curtail imports of Russian oil due to the new measures. Privately owned Reliance Industries, the top Indian purchaser of Russian crude, reportedly plans to reduce or halt such imports entirely.

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo noted the impact of sanctions on oil markets will heavily depend on India’s reaction and whether Russia can quickly find alternative buyers. The United States said it was prepared to take further action as it called on Moscow to agree immediately to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The sanctions follow the United Kingdom’s sanctioning of Rosneft and Lukoil last week and the European Union’s (EU) approval of a 19th package of sanctions that includes a ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Despite the immediate price jump, some market skepticism remains over whether the sanctions will fundamentally shift supply and demand balance. Rystad Energy analyst Claudio Galimberti pointed out that almost all sanctions against Russia over the past three and a half years have largely failed to reduce volumes produced by the country or its oil revenues.

Oversupply concerns following recent Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) production increases capped crude’s gains on Thursday, with UBS expecting Brent to remain between $60 and $70. On the demand side, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) confirmed on Wednesday that US crude oil, gasoline, and distillate inventories fell last week as refining activity and demand strengthened.