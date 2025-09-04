Oil Prices Sink as OPEC+ Production Speculation Weighs

Oil prices extended losses Thursday amid mounting speculation that OPEC+ will increase production output during this weekend’s crucial policy meeting, deepening concerns about oversupply in an already weakening demand environment.

Brent crude fell to $68.95 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate dropped to $65.43, building on Wednesday’s 2.5% decline as traders positioned defensively ahead of the producer alliance’s scheduled weekend gathering to review output policies.

Market sources suggest the cartel may continue reversing its voluntary production cuts in an effort to reclaim market share from non-OPEC producers. The eight OPEC+ countries that previously announced additional voluntary adjustments, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, met virtually on August 3 to review global market conditions, setting the stage for this weekend’s critical decision.

The uncertainty surrounding production policy has prompted widespread de-risking among traders, with many choosing to reduce exposure pending clarity from the weekend meeting. The prospect of increased supply comes at a particularly challenging time for oil markets, which are already grappling with demand concerns and inventory builds.

Bearish sentiment intensified following a surprise build in US crude inventories, which increased by 0.6 million barrels last week against forecasts of a 3.4 million-barrel draw. The unexpected inventory accumulation suggests potentially weaker demand fundamentals and has heightened focus on official Energy Information Administration data due Thursday afternoon.

Global observed oil inventories rose for the fifth consecutive month in June, climbing 28.1 million barrels month-over-month to reach a 46-month high of 7,836 million barrels, according to International Energy Agency data, underscoring the persistent oversupply conditions facing the market.

The inventory dynamics reflect broader challenges in the global oil market balance. With global supply rises expected to considerably outpace demand growth, oil inventories are forecast to jump by an average of 720,000 barrels per day this year and 930,000 barrels per day next year, compared with a decline of 140,000 barrels per day in 2024.

Demand concerns were further compounded by signs of economic cooling in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer. Recent JOLTS data revealed a significant slowdown in job openings, raising questions about future energy consumption patterns as labor market conditions deteriorate.

The combination of supply uncertainty and demand weakness has created a challenging environment for oil prices, which have struggled to maintain momentum despite periodic geopolitical tensions. Benchmark crude prices traded in a wide range between $65 and $80 per barrel in June, with geopolitical events providing only temporary price support.

OPEC+ faces a complex balancing act as it weighs market share considerations against price stability objectives. The alliance’s previous production cuts have helped support prices but allowed non-OPEC producers, particularly US shale operators, to gain market share during periods of higher prices.

US crude oil production is forecast to average 13.4 million barrels per day in 2025 and 13.3 million barrels per day in 2026, maintaining America’s position as a major global supplier and limiting OPEC+’s pricing power in an oversupplied market.

The timing of this weekend’s OPEC+ meeting proves particularly significant as markets assess whether the producer alliance will prioritize market share recovery over price support. Any decision to increase production could trigger further selling pressure in already weak oil markets.

Technical indicators suggest oil prices remain vulnerable to additional downside pressure, with key support levels being tested as fundamental conditions deteriorate. The break below $70 per barrel for Brent crude represents a significant psychological threshold for many market participants.

Market participants are closely monitoring both the OPEC+ meeting outcome and Thursday’s official EIA inventory report for direction. Another inventory build would likely reinforce the bearish case for oil prices, while any significant draw could provide temporary support for the commodity.

The current environment reflects broader challenges facing commodity markets as economic growth concerns mount and supply dynamics shift. Oil’s performance in coming sessions will largely depend on OPEC+ policy decisions and whether official US inventory data confirms the bearish sentiment suggested by recent industry reports.

For energy investors, the convergence of oversupply concerns, demand weakness, and policy uncertainty creates a challenging environment that may persist until clearer signals emerge about both OPEC+ intentions and global economic momentum.