Oil Prices Retreat After Ukraine Strikes Russian Energy Infrastructure

Brent crude fell on Tuesday following a sharp rally that pushed prices to three-week highs, offering temporary relief to oil-importing African nations including Ghana that have struggled with elevated fuel costs.

The retreat came after Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries sent Brent to $68.80 per barrel on Monday, its highest level since early August. Tuesday’s trading saw prices drop to $68.09, down $0.71 or 1.03% from the previous close.

Ukraine’s coordinated assault targeted 10 Russian refineries, knocking out approximately 1.1 million barrels per day of processing capacity. The strikes represented 17% of Russia’s total refining capability and marked the most significant damage to Moscow’s energy infrastructure in recent months.

The attacks created fuel shortages stretching from southern Russia and Crimea to the Pacific port city of Vladivostok. Motorists faced empty gas stations and were forced to purchase premium fuels at higher prices. Russia had already restricted fuel exports in July to meet domestic summer demand, amplifying the impact of the refinery disruptions.

Energy revenues account for roughly 25% of Russia’s federal budget, funding the country’s military operations in Ukraine. The targeted strikes aimed directly at this revenue stream, challenging Moscow’s ability to sustain its defense spending.

Oil markets initially absorbed a geopolitical risk premium despite weak underlying fundamentals. Traders factored in potential supply disruptions while monitoring escalating tensions between Washington and Moscow. President Donald Trump recently warned of tougher sanctions if diplomatic progress stalls within two weeks.

Market analysts remain cautious about declaring the price surge over. The conflict continues to inject uncertainty into global energy supplies, with Western sanctions already constraining Russian oil exports through traditional channels.

For Ghana and other fuel-importing economies, the price swings highlight their vulnerability to geopolitical shocks. Sustained oil rallies typically translate into higher pump prices, increased transportation costs, and broader inflationary pressures across consumer goods.

The current price retreat provides breathing room for policymakers grappling with economic pressures. However, energy markets remain sensitive to developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with traders positioning for potential supply disruptions.