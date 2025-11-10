Oil Prices Rebound Following Two Week Decline

Global oil prices recovered on Monday as traders awaited fresh market guidance from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA), reversing a two week downward trend that had pressured crude benchmarks.

Brent crude rose to approximately $64 per barrel on November 10, up 0.63% from the previous day. The gain marked a recovery from recent declines. Over the past month, Brent prices have risen 1.12%, but remain 10.86% lower than a year ago.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the US benchmark, climbed to approximately $60 per barrel on November 10, up 0.24% from the previous session. The parallel movement between the two benchmarks reflected broader market dynamics driven by supply adjustments and geopolitical pressures.

The modest price recovery comes as markets digest recent production decisions by OPEC and its allies. On October 5, eight OPEC Plus countries, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman, decided to implement a production adjustment of 137,000 barrels per day from the 1.65 million barrels per day additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023. The adjustment was implemented in November 2025.

Market analysts have expressed divergent views on global oil demand and supply balance. OPEC forecasts global oil demand will grow by around 1.3 million barrels per day in 2025, maintaining its outlook from previous assessments. The IEA projects global oil demand will increase by 680,000 barrels per day in 2025 and 700,000 barrels per day in 2026, reaching 104.4 million barrels per day.

Supply growth outside OPEC Plus continues to shape market conditions. Non Declaration of Cooperation liquids production is forecast to grow by about 0.8 million barrels per day in 2025, with the United States, Brazil, Canada and Argentina as main growth drivers. Global oil supply growth has been revised up to 2.5 million barrels per day in 2025 and 1.9 million barrels per day in 2026, with non OPEC Plus producers accounting for 1.3 million barrels per day and 1 million barrels per day respectively.

Geopolitical developments have added complexity to oil market dynamics. On October 22, the United States Treasury Department designated Rosneft and Lukoil, Russia’s two largest oil companies, under Executive Order 14024 for operating in the energy sector of the Russian Federation economy. The sanctions, which take full effect on November 21, 2025, target companies that together account for roughly half of Russia’s more than 4 million barrels per day of crude exports.

The sanctions announcement triggered immediate market reactions. Oil prices initially jumped around 5% before paring gains after the announcement, with global benchmark Brent trading 3.71% higher at $64.91 per barrel.

China imported about 2 million barrels per day of Russian oil in September, while India took around 1.6 million barrels per day. Both countries face pressure to adjust their supply arrangements. Indian refiners are scrutinizing their Russian oil trade paperwork to confirm that supplies do not originate directly from Rosneft or Lukoil, and Reliance Industries has stated it will adapt refinery operations to meet compliance requirements.

Chinese state owned enterprises have announced they will exercise caution regarding cargoes linked to Rosneft and Lukoil. The sanctions create immediate challenges for countries heavily dependent on Russian crude, forcing them to seek alternative suppliers.

Market participants expect countries affected by the sanctions to turn to alternative sources. Energy experts note there is spare capacity within OPEC, especially Saudi Arabia, but increased demand for global non sanctioned supply will raise prices.

The price recovery on Monday reflected trader anticipation of upcoming reports from OPEC and the IEA that could provide clearer direction for market fundamentals. Monthly reports from both organizations offer detailed assessments of supply, demand and inventory levels that influence trading decisions.

Inventory data shows mixed signals. Preliminary August 2025 data show Organisation for Economic Co operation and Development (OECD) commercial inventories stood at 2,793 million barrels, which is 0.5 million barrels lower than the previous month. Within components, crude stocks fell by 10.4 million barrels month on month, while product stocks rose by 9.9 million barrels month on month.

The United States Energy Information Administration forecasts that growing global oil supply and the transition away from peak summer seasonal demand will lead to significant growth in global oil inventories, causing crude oil prices to fall in the coming months. The agency forecasts oil prices will fall to an average of $62 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $52 per barrel in the first half of 2026.

The divergence between OPEC and IEA demand forecasts highlights ongoing uncertainty in market outlook. Despite weaker than expected demand in China, India and Brazil in recent months, annual growth of 600,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2025 occurred entirely in the non OECD region, while consumption in the OECD was flat.

The global economy maintained its stable economic growth trajectory, supported by consistent and strong momentum observed in the first half of 2025. OPEC’s economic growth forecasts remain at 3.0% for 2025 and 3.1% for 2026.

Price movements in the coming weeks will likely depend on how Asian buyers adjust to the new sanctions environment and whether OPEC Plus members maintain production discipline. Market participants are closely monitoring enforcement mechanisms for the Russian oil sanctions and any potential adjustments to OPEC Plus output targets that could affect global supply balances.