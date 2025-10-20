Oil Prices Near Six-Month Low on Supply Concerns

Brent crude futures declined to approach $60.79 per barrel on Monday, sliding 0.82% from the previous trading session as rising global oil supplies and easing geopolitical tensions combined to weigh on energy markets. The benchmark has now retreated toward six-month lows, reflecting a significant shift in market dynamics that favors consumers over producers.

The latest decline builds on sustained downward pressure over recent weeks. Brent has fallen 8.69% over the past month and dropped 18.18% compared to the same period last year, according to contract-for-difference trading that tracks the benchmark market. These movements represent a stark contrast to historical patterns, particularly when compared to the all-time high of $147.50 reached in July 2008.

Last week’s report from the International Energy Agency provided fresh ammunition for sellers. The IEA projected a larger oil surplus in 2026, citing accelerating production increases from OPEC+ member nations. The forecast reinforced growing market concerns that global demand expansion may struggle to absorb the additional supply coming online, a dynamic that typically pressures prices downward when supply expectations exceed demand growth.

Geopolitical developments have also shifted market sentiment considerably. Israel and Hamas recently reaffirmed a ceasefire agreement, reducing the war-related risk premium that had previously supported oil valuations. The easing of Middle East tensions removed a significant price support that had cushioned declines for much of the year.

However, losses faced some limits following a Ukrainian drone strike over the weekend that targeted a Russian gas-processing facility. The attack forced a partial shutdown and ignited a fire, reigniting questions about energy supply security in Eastern Europe. Such incidents typically cap downside price movement by reminding markets of genuine supply risks, even as demand concerns dominate current sentiment.

Forward-looking factors are capturing investor attention as energy markets prepare for potential policy shifts. Investors are monitoring anticipated talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for Hungary, which are expected to address pathways toward resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Resolution of such tensions could further ease energy supply concerns and contribute to lower prices.

Meanwhile, U.S. and Chinese trade negotiations remain in focus as both nations represent the world’s largest oil consumers. Renewed tensions between Washington and Beijing add uncertainty to demand forecasts, creating an additional variable that markets must digest as they reassess valuations moving forward.